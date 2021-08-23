Drake laughing after Kanye West shares address of his Bridle Path mansion in Toronto

Drake and Kanye West are actively feuding again, in full and conspicuous public view, as both artists get ready to drop highly-anticipated (and majorly-delayed) new albums.

At least that's what I hope and assume is behind their latest social media beef, which incidentally just resulted in Ye publishing Drizzy's home address to Instagram.

West shared a Google Maps screenshot via Instagram early Sunday morning including the address of Drake's famous Bridle Path mansion (nicknamed "The Embassy") in Toronto.

It wasn't long before the post was deleted, but fans had already taken screenshots of their own, and they had lots to say about the apparent attempt at doxxing Toronto's chosen son.

Drake's address been on zillow and shit for 2 yrs now lol — Quattro (@theshawon) August 23, 2021

Some people thought West had stooped too low, but many more — including Drake himself — found the post pretty funny, given how public the location of The Embassy has been, and for so long.

"Kanye didn't really leak Drake's address, that's public knowledge," noted one Twitter user in response to a screenshot of Ye's original post. "You can even Google 'Drake's House.' It's basically a tourist attraction when you're driving by Toronto now."

"No 'Leak,' it's common knowledge when they were building it, it was all over the news," wrote another. "Literally everyone in Toronto has passed by Drakes house at least once in their life," joked another fan still.

Drizzy has yet to publicly address the post, though he did post a video of himself laughing into the camera on Instagram Stories a short time later.

Drake laughing at Kanye West for tweeting his address pic.twitter.com/hdN5anSfF9 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) August 23, 2021

This marks only the latest spat in a longstanding public feud between the two award-winning rappers / producers / businessmen, and follows the release of a new Trippie Redd track featuring a controversial verse by Drake.

"All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know/ 45, 44 (burned out), let it go. Ye ain't changin' sh*t for me, it's set in stone," says Drake on the song Betrayal, which dropped on Saturday.

Analysts believe that Drake was taking shots at Kanye for his age (44) in the verse, though the artist has not publicly confirmed this and almost certainly never will because that's not how diss tracks work.

Kanye posted a cryptic iMessage screenshot following the release of Trippie Redd's new song, conspicuously adding Drake's longtime nemisis Pusha T (also 44) to the group chat and including a photo of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker.

"I live for this," wrote West in that chat. "You will never recover. I promise you."

Amusing as all of this is, many fans have been responding to both artists across various social media accounts to ask that they stop playing around and just release their damn albums already.

We've been waiting for Drizzy's sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, since its originally-scheduled release date in January of 2021. The most-recent iteration of Ye's Donda, meanwhile, was set to drop on July 23, but didn't.

It still hasn't dropped, even after two high-profile listening parties and several formal release date changes on Apple Music. A third listening party is set to be livestreaming from Chicago on August 26, after which West's manager promises that the album will finally come out.