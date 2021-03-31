Woman arrested outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion in Toronto

Residents of Toronto's wealthiest neighbourhood are clutching their pearls extra-tightly this morning after an altercation outside the opulent mansion of their neighbour, the rapper Drake.

Toronto Police have confirmed that one woman was taken into custody following "an incident" at Drake's Bridle Path mansion on Tuesday evening.

The reason for the woman's arrest has not yet been made public, but police did say that nobody was injured in the fray, and that Drizzy's home was not breached.

Someone tried to sneak into Drake’s house like that big ass Batman gate ain’t in front of it https://t.co/oSp0YWnyoV — Psycho Mantis (@MarkSparks718_) March 31, 2021

According to the Toronto Sun, seven police cars and at least one EMS vehicle arrived to the property around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

It is not yet clear if the superstar was home at the time, nor exactly what went down outside his house to prompt such a large police response (aside from the fact that Drake and his neighbours are very, very rich.)

I just read about the arrest at Drake's house and remembered the time when I got lost in the Bridle Path while driving a rickety old 3-door Jeep Eagle and security rolled up behind me and promptly escorted me out of the neighbourhood. It was clear I did not belong 😭 — vivrant thing (@beequammie) March 31, 2021

Citing unnamed police sources, The Sun's Joe Warmington reports that "a female intruder" armed with a knife had tried to gain entry to Drake's sprawling estate, which the artist himself refers to as "The Embassy."

The woman is said to have "struck a private security officer with a metal pipe" before she was arrested, according to The Sun, which also reports that "a knife and a metal pipe were among the items removed in evidence bags" from the scene.

Police haven't confirmed these latter details, but did tell CP24 that the woman had been taken to 33 Division following her arrest, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Sources say a metal pipe and a knife among the evidence at @Drake house. A security officer was allegedly physically attacked but the female did not make it inside the mansion or even into the property. Seven @TPSOperations Cars responded and one paramedic vehicle — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) March 30, 2021

As for why a woman had been trying to access the mogul's insanely awesome 50,000-square-foot mansion, fans have some theories:

"Should have texted her back," joked one.

"Crazy fan stalker?" ventured another. As one fan pointed out, the rapper has certainly attracted "enough women who want to take his heart."