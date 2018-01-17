Music
drake mansion toronto

Drake shows off his new Toronto mansion

It appears that Drake is getting closer to joining the ranks of Canada's uber-elite already situated on the Bridle Path as his new mansion takes shape on Park Lane Circle.

Drizzy was excited enough about the new pad to offer a sneak peek at the massive estate on Instagram yesterday, which he referred to as Embassy

Under construction for the last year, the three-storey mansion will feature 35,000 sq ft across a two acre lot designed by luxury architect Ferris Rafauli who is also the mastermind behind the Sher Club, a members-only space inside the ACC.

Included in the plans are all the necessities one would expect of Drake's stature and tastes: a trophy room, a regulation-size basketball court, 10-car garage, a music and movie screening lounge, and a steam shower for crying washing away the stress.

Drake's presence has become a fixture around the city, with OVO shops, Raptor's gear, two high-end restaurants (one of which is set to open within the coming weeks), all of which begs the question: what has Drake's soon-to-be new neighbour Conrad Black ever done for anyone?

For now, Drake remains camped out in a luxury condo at the Ritz Carlton, but the Embassy should be complete by summer. 

