Drake shows off his opulent Toronto mansion again and makes an epic cornhole shot

You know the world is in a weird place when one of the most successful recording artists alive calls sinking a cornhole shot the highlight of his summer.

In Drake's defense, it was one hell of a shot.

The Canadian teen soap opera star-turned-international music mogul shared another dispatch from his opulent Bridle Path mansion in Toronto (aka "The Embassy") Thursday night, giving fans yet another glimpse into the life of quarantine Drizzy.

This time around, the Grammy-winning rapper could be seen playing a game of cornhole in his sprawling courtyard... sort of.

You see, the cornhole platform was on Drake's lawn, but Drake himself was standing on the second floor of his 35,000-square-foot manse when he sucessfully lobbed a beanbag into the hole from a distance of at least 50 feet.

Naturally, Champagne Papi shared footage of the event to his Instagram Stores feed, captioning the clip "highlight of summer 2020 so far."

Will this be the trick shot that finally gets Drake an NBA tryout? Unlikely, but it was just announced that the artist is leading in nominations for this year's BET Awards.

Pretty much everyone on earth would be more excited about the nom sweep than a long-range cornhole swish, but hey — it's Drake. What more can the man possibly accomplish at this point that he hasn't already?

