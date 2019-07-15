This is what the basketball court inside Drake's new mansion looks like

It looks like Drake's ultra-luxury mansion in Toronto — the one we've been watching come up from afar for more than two years now — may finally be complete.

Complete enough to shoot hoops in, at least, and really well at that.

The Grammy-winning Toronto musician and business mogul just shared video footage of himself playing basketball on what appears to be a private, indoor court within his new 35,000-square-foot, $6.7-million Bridle Path home.

"Basketball, dinner, Euphoria on a Sunday," wrote Drake on Instagram last night, shouting out the hit HBO series he executive produced alongside Future The Prince.

Toronto's favourite son included two videos with his post: The first, shot from above, shows the court in all it's OVO-branded glory. The word "Welcome" is written behind the net we can see.

Whoever was filming the clip pans out near the end, revealing that he's actually on the roof of Drake's spectacular pad at 21 Park Lane Circle.

A recent post by designer and artist Ferris Rafauli, who helmed the creation of Drizzy's opulent "French-inspired" mansion, confirms the location with a geotag.

The second video in Drake's post shows Champagne Papi himself sinking a flawless shot from an upper-level viewing area.

"We don't need Kawhi, we got Drizzy," commented one fan. "Yo Raptors, sign this man," wrote another.

Wondering how many times Drake had to perform this stunt for an Instagram-worthy clip? So was a guy called Ben Baller, so he asked.

"Four," replied Drake.