Drake and his dad make surprise appearance at Toronto bar

Toronto-born rap icon, Drake, recently brought his father along for a night out in the city, and it culminated with an impromptu performance.

For fans of live jazz and swing dancing, there are few places in the city better to get your fill of all things brass and big band than Wellington East stalwart, The Reservoir Lounge.

Lo and behold, Drizzy himself — as well as his father, Dennis Graham, who is also a musician and local legend in his own right — seem to be two such fans, stopping by the club on Saturday, Oct. 12 for a little Thanksgiving family togetherness.

Drake posed for a photo with celebrated local jazz musician, Shane Jacob Philips, who was playing a show at the club that night, before Phillips welcomed the duo on stage to perform alongside his band.

"It's not often that I let people up on my stage but [Drake] showed up to my show with his dad and guess what… his dad could sing so I got them both up," Philips writes in the caption of his selfie with the rapper.

"If my dad was alive I would have wanted the same," he adds.

The two, accompanied by Philips' band, went on to perform a bluesy rendition of T-Bone Walker's 1947 song, "Stormy Monday." Who knew the 6ix God had so much soul?

"These guys are on my mic," Philips says at one point in the video, flipping the camera around to face him, "it's no big deal."

This isn't the first time The Reservoir Lounge has attracted celebrity attention; according to their website (which proclaims the club as Toronto's "original swing-jazz speakeasy,") the spot has hosted the likes of Michael Bublé, Prince and Tom Jones.

The Reservoir Lounge is located at 52 Wellington St. East.