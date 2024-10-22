Music
taylor swift toronto

Toronto is about to get inundated with Taylor Swift themed events and pop-ups

Alright, Swifties. The six Toronto Eras Tour shows are quickly approaching and it's time to start planning out your itinerary for all things Taylor Swift. Next month, Toronto will have a bit of everything from dance parties to bracelet making workshops and I've created a little guide.

Here are some things Taylor Swift fans can do in Toronto over the next month.

Toronto's Version: Taylgate '24

This is the ultimate Swiftie event. The Taylgate is a take-over experience down the street from Rogers Centre that will feature music, dancing, bracelet making and more during the Eras Tour show dates. 

  • When: Nov. 14 – 16 and 21 – 23 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre North Building, 255 Front St
  • Cost: $55 per ticket
Taylor Swift Dance Party

This after-party near Union Station will be hosted by Bar Cathedral and will have themed drinks, and decor plus, will spin all of Taylor's biggest hits. This is a 19+ event so keep that in mind when deciding who to attend with.

  • When: Nov. 15 at 10 p.m.
  • Where: Bar Cathedral, 54 The Esplanade
  • Cost: $22.90+ per ticket
Palais Royale: Taylor's Version

Palais Royale is hosting a two-day experience where "fans and music lovers of all ages will have the chance to par-TAY and immerse themselves in all things Taylor." You can expect interactive photo opportunities, a live DJ, glitter makeup stations, bracelet-making stations, food and drinks.

  • When: Nov. 16 & Nov. 17
  • Where: Palais Royale Ballroom, 1601 Lake Shore Blvd W
  • Cost: $19.95 – $74.95
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Friendship Bracelet Workshop

Whether you're a seasoned crafter or a first-time bracelet maker, this workshop will include the guidance of instructors and all the materials needed. "Bond with new and old friends while enjoying refreshments and snacks as you bead and share special memories," according to the workshop's organizers.

  • When: Nov. 13 – 24
  • Where: 260 Spadina Ave
  • Cost: $35 per ticket
A Taylor-Made Christmas

The Distillery District's Winter Village will have something new for Taylor Swift fans. Taylor Swift's Toronto leg of the Eras Tour will occur at the same time as the Christmas market and visitors can take part in a 'Swiftie Holiday Hunt' to win specially-crafted friendship bracelets.

There will also be Taylor Swift-themed cookies and friendship bracelets available for purchase.

  • When: Nov. 14 – 24
  • Where: 51 Gristmill Lane
  • Cost: $15 admission
