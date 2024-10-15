Here are all the times Taylor Swift came to Toronto on a concert tour

Taylor Swift's six Toronto shows are quickly approaching and it's time to get excited. As we prep for all things Taylor Swift and The Eras Tour I'm looking back at the singer's history in Toronto including every concert she has played here before.

The history dates back nearly 20 years ago to 2006 – you've waited long enough and I know it "All Too Well".

Let's dive in.

November 1st, 2006

The first time Taylor Swift came to Toronto was way back in 2006 when she did it "Tied Together with a Smile".

The singer was opening for Rascal Flatts as part of the "Me & My Gang" tour at Air Canada Centre (now known as Scotiabank Arena).

The set list included just five songs – quite the change from the Eras Tour!

When: November 1st, 2006

Where: Air Canada Centre

September 8th, 2007

Swift was back less than a year later opening for another iconic country singer – Brad Paisley.

The two "Found A Place in This World" as they performed at Molson Amphitheatre, now known as Budweiser Stage

The outdoor show included seven songs from the singer.

When: September 8th, 2007

Where: Molson Amphitheatre

May 21st & 22nd, 2010

It took a few years but Taylor came back better than ever, heading her first tour and I will remember it "Forever & Always"!

The Fearless Tour came to Toronto for two nights with a setlist nearly doubling her last show with 16 songs.

When: May 21st & 22nd, 2010

Where: Air Canada Centre

July 15th & 16th, 2011

The next year Swift set out on a world tour, The Speak Now World Tour.

The tour included two Toronto shows at the Air Canada Centre.

The singer paid homage to five Canadian singers during the two shows doing covers of Justin Bieber, Tal Bachman, Alanis Morrisette, Avril Lavigne and Nelly Furtado. We were "Enchanted" to experience such an honour.

When: July 15th & 16th, 2011

Where: Air Canada Centre

June 14th & 15th, 2013

The Red Tour brought Taylor Swift to where she will be performing during the Eras Tour in Toronto – Rogers Centre.

The singer played two shows in Toronto (we wish she could have "Stay, Stay, Stay"ed a little longer) and included stops in 45 cities in 29 states and 3 provinces with special guest Ed Sheeran.

When: July 14th & 15th, 2013

Where: Rogers Centre

October 2nd & 3rd, 2015

From here on out, it's only Rogers Centre for Miss Swift – talk about living out your "Wildest Dreams".

Taylor returned to Toronto in 2015 for another world tour – the 1989 World Tour.

This tour's North American leg was opened by a Canadian legend – Shawn Mendes!

When: October 2nd & 3rd, 2015

Where: Rogers Centre

August 3rd & 4th, 2018

Can you believe the last time Taylor Swift was here was in 2018? It's a "Delicate" subject.

Yep, the singer was last here for her Reputation Stadium Tour for two shows at Rogers Centre.

Fans got to enjoy 19 songs by Swfit, and hopefully, it was memorable because Swifties wouldn’t see the singer back for a long time.

When: August 3rd & 4th, 2018

Where: Rogers Centre

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Toronto

Well, the wait is over Toronto – Taylor Swift will be back in November.

The Eras Tour Toronto leg kicks off on November 14th and the six shows will go until November 23rd.

The city is going to be filled with a "Lavender Haze"! See you in November, Swifties.