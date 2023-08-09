Taylor Swift tickets for Toronto are now going for over $20K on Stubhub

Taylor Swift tickets for her Toronto shows are now appearing on Stubhub and the resale prices are even more ludicrous than you imagined.

Tickets for the first two of six Toronto concerts officially went on sale Wednesday which resulted in pure chaos as throngs of fans were waitlisted while others lucky enough to score access codes faced an agonizing experience as they tried to complete their purchase.

Prices for Taylor Swift's Toronto shows are not cheap.

500-level nosebleed seats start at $150 while floor seats are going for $400 or more.

That doesn't even include the exhorbitant service charges Ticketmaster then tacks on to each purchase. Fans are not amused.

Now, just hours after tickets officially went on sale, resale tickets have landed on Stubhub for the opening night show on November 14. A seat in Row 6 in Section A1 is being offered for $21,624.

Taylor Swift tickets anyone pic.twitter.com/0obyEfOJu9 — Muskoka411 News (@Muskoka411) August 9, 2023

Other prices near the stage are going for almost $16,000 or more.

Frustrated fans have noticed and are already posting screenshots of Stubhub prices on social media.

Taylor Swift Toronto show resale price starting at $2,200 for two tickets on StubHub 🫤 pic.twitter.com/EITbkwZOuq — Laura Woodward (@lwoodwardCTV) August 9, 2023

Tickets that normally cost under $200 in Section 500 will set fans back over $2,000 for a pair.

Ticketmaster, as is usual, has no comment on the madness and has failed to disclose how it decides who gets waitlisted and who gets access codes during its fan verification provess.

Hey @TicketmasterCA how were so many of us waitlisted for Taylor Swift in Toronto, yet there are already resale tickets on stubhub? — Taylor Choma (@TaylorC_2112) August 9, 2023

The next batch of tickets for Taylor Swift in Toronto go on sale Thursday at 11 a.m. for the Nov. 16 show. Expect history to repeat itself.