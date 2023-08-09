Taylor Swift fans curse out Ticketmaster over expensive Toronto Eras Tour ticket prices

The first exclusive batch of tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Toronto dropped on Wednesday morning, and fans are already cursing out Ticketmaster for attaching hefty price tags to the high-demand seats.

After the six-show run at the Rogers Centre was announced, Ticketmaster revealed that only a "limited number of registered Verified Fans" would receive a unique access code to buy tickets, with all other Swifties placed on a waitlist.

The Toronto eras tour prices are sooo fucking expensive holy shit — R (@microwaveyogurt) August 9, 2023

According to Ticketmaster, waitlisted fans will receive a text with a unique access code and link to join the Verified Fan Onsale only if they are selected to move off the waitlist.

The Eras Tour has already been marked with lots of drama, from crashing Ticketmaster's website back in November 2022, to Swifties begging the American singer-songwriter to bring her stadium tour to Canada, to anger over the waitlist process, to now exorbitant resale ticket prices.

why are face value toronto prices so high i’m so sad about everything — reagan is waitlisted for tayronto :( (@heydorothea) August 9, 2023

Starting on Wednesday at 11 a.m., thousands of lucky Toronto Swifties flocked to Ticketmaster's website to purchase coveted seats for the tour in November 2024.

Some even enlisted the help of their parents, siblings, friends, loved ones, and coworkers to sign up for the Verified Fan Onsale in hopes of receiving a unique access code.

toronto eras prices are Crazy pic.twitter.com/Icxy05Fqew — fauna ✨ (@track2maroon) August 9, 2023

Fans were shocked and pissed to see initial front floor seat prices between $530 to $600, lower bowl seats for $400 to $500, 200-section seats for approximately $375, and 500-section seats between $15o and $200.

these prices are disgusting oh my god https://t.co/8H07aBZEh3 — sam 🌼 FUCK TICKETMASTER (@lavgays13) August 9, 2023

Others quickly called out Ticketmaster for the "outrageous" service fees attached to the tickets, which increased totals by approximately $80 to $90 in some cases.

WTF ARE THESE FEES YOU CLOWNS 🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅 pic.twitter.com/cioIKuK0AJ — Andrea (@drizzy__dree) August 9, 2023

If prices in other cities are any indication, resale tickets are expected to range in price from $800 to a mind-boggling $10,000, based on what similar seats have sold for in other jurisdictions.

some more prices for the Toronto shows along with the price for the All Too Well VIP!



Credit: @TSMIDNlGHTS pic.twitter.com/asDR0FyuzJ — Handwritten Tickets 🦋 (@handwrittentixs) August 9, 2023

Some VIP packages are already priced above $1,000, leading some fans to call out Ticketmaster for "price gouging" and not actually reserving tickets for true Swifties.

Taylor Swift Toronto prices!

Including fees and NON VIP, my lower bowl section 129 seats came to $486.78 CAD! pic.twitter.com/HkHzTQYVq8 — elin ~ERAS TOUR 7/22 & 7/23! (@redheadswiftiee) August 9, 2023

For now, waitlisted fans will have to patiently wait to see if they will receive a unique access code for any of the Eras Tour shows planned between Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 21-23, 2024.

RBC is also an official sponsor of the Eras Tour concerts in Toronto, and has an allocation of tickets that will be exclusively available to members of the bank's Avion Rewards program. Selected members will be contacted by Ticketmaster on or before Aug. 15 for a chance to purchase a maximum of four tickets.