Taylor Swift is finally bringing her Eras Tour to Toronto

Taylor Swift has officially announced that she will be bringing her Eras Tour to Toronto for six unforgettable shows.

Canadian Swifties have been practically begging the American singer-songwriter to bring her sold-out tour just north of the border after it was first announced in November 2022.

Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now - visit https://t.co/xw6YMN3GMc for more information pic.twitter.com/DCgFQb2U22 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2023

The stadium tour — which is the artist's most expansive yet — takes you on a journey through all of her musical eras and pays homage to each of her albums.

Back in June, Canadian Swifties were devastated after the country was noticeably absent from a long list of new international dates in 2024, including stops in Japan, Australia, Singapore, and the U.K.

Canada's repeated exclusion from the worldwide tour even led to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau personally reaching out to Swift via Twitter to ask her what the Bad Blood was all about.

However, it looks like Canada's prayers have finally been answered, because the artist announced on Thursday that she will be performing a record-breaking six nights at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

The Eras Tour will mark the first time that the American singer-songwriter will be performing in Canada since her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour.

Verified fan registration for the shows is already open, and tickets are set to go on sale starting Aug. 9. Swifties should prepare for a potentially frustrating and nail-biting ticket purchase, due to the tour's unprecedented demand, which crashed Ticketmaster's website immediately after the first batch of tickets went live late last year.

Swift will bring her Eras Tour to the Rogers Centre for six nights on Nov. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23 in 2024.