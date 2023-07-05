Music
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
taylor swift tour toronto

Taylor Swift announces new tour dates and Toronto still not included

Music
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Taylor Swift announced an additional 14 shows on Wednesday morning as part of her international The Eras Tour in 2024, and it looks like Canadian Swifties will have to sit this one out — once again. 

The new dates include additional shows in Paris, Stockholm, Lisbon, Lyon, Edinburgh, Liverpool, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Warsaw, and Vienna, with Toronto and other major Canadian cities noticeably left out. 

At this point, the majority of Canadian Swifties are convinced that there might be an underlying beef between the American singer-songwriter and the country, with "Taylor Swift vs. Canada" jokes making rounds on social media. 

Dreams of witnessing the superstar perform live in Canada were crushed back in June, when Swift left Toronto out of an extensive international tour that included stops in Europe, Japan, Australia, and Singapore.

The sixth headlining concert tour by Swift takes you through all of her past "musical eras," and has been met with unprecedented demand, even crashing Ticketmaster's website after presale tickets for the U.S. leg went live on Nov. 15, 2022. 

During the U.S. run, Canadian Swifties who were desperate to see the artist live were forced to take road trips out to nearby cities and battle out American fans for coveted tickets. 

"Did Taylor forget Canada exists? I’m so confused," one fan wrote.

"Girl be so f*cking SERIOUS are you actually not even adding ONE date in Canada?" another person asked.

The European leg of The Eras Tour kicks off in Paris on May 9, 2024 and concludes in London on Aug. 17, 2024. 

Lead photo by

@taylorswift13
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Taylor Swift announces new tour dates and Toronto still not included

K-Pop fans line up around the block for popular girl group TWICE in Toronto

Madonna postpones world tour that was supposed to hit Toronto this summer

Jully Black changes lyrics to 'O Canada' again while performing in Toronto

Rolling Loud not returning to Toronto in 2023 and fans are pissed

Mitch Marner and fiance called on stage at Shania Twain concert in Toronto

Doja Cat's coming to Toronto this year and you can register for presale tickets right now

Fans at Toronto concert create incredible rainbow out of thousands of pieces of paper