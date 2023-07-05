Taylor Swift announces new tour dates and Toronto still not included

Taylor Swift announced an additional 14 shows on Wednesday morning as part of her international The Eras Tour in 2024, and it looks like Canadian Swifties will have to sit this one out — once again.

The new dates include additional shows in Paris, Stockholm, Lisbon, Lyon, Edinburgh, Liverpool, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Warsaw, and Vienna, with Toronto and other major Canadian cities noticeably left out.

Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m… pic.twitter.com/kl1aijxR2o — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 5, 2023

At this point, the majority of Canadian Swifties are convinced that there might be an underlying beef between the American singer-songwriter and the country, with "Taylor Swift vs. Canada" jokes making rounds on social media.

Dreams of witnessing the superstar perform live in Canada were crushed back in June, when Swift left Toronto out of an extensive international tour that included stops in Europe, Japan, Australia, and Singapore.

Taylor Swift added 14 new shows!!! …. None in Toronto #ErasTour pic.twitter.com/vnYDHwX86D — TheLeafs&JaysFan97 (@LeafsSince97) July 5, 2023

The sixth headlining concert tour by Swift takes you through all of her past "musical eras," and has been met with unprecedented demand, even crashing Ticketmaster's website after presale tickets for the U.S. leg went live on Nov. 15, 2022.

ADD TORONTO DATES PLEASE IM BEGGING YOU — 🌷emma🌷⸆⸉ (@taylorsluver13) July 5, 2023

During the U.S. run, Canadian Swifties who were desperate to see the artist live were forced to take road trips out to nearby cities and battle out American fans for coveted tickets.

Everyday Taylor Swift wakes up and yells “Fuck Canada” My God WHAT DID WE DO — B (@seven7heavens) July 5, 2023

"Did Taylor forget Canada exists? I’m so confused," one fan wrote.

i have a one sided beef with taylor swift what is her issue with canada pic.twitter.com/sPsuTO3z80 — mar (@ameliasvancamp) July 5, 2023

"Girl be so f*cking SERIOUS are you actually not even adding ONE date in Canada?" another person asked.

WHAT DID CANADA DO TO TAYLOR SWIFT TO DESERVE THIS? — ⭒Veridian⭒ (@__veri_) July 5, 2023

The European leg of The Eras Tour kicks off in Paris on May 9, 2024 and concludes in London on Aug. 17, 2024.