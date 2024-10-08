Coldplay is coming to Toronto for two concerts at the brand new Rogers Stadium

In a sky full of stars, I think I see Toronto! Coldplay fans, get excited! Coldplay recently announced a string of North American tour dates as part of the Music of The Spheres World Tour and Toronto is getting two shows at the city's newest upcoming venue – Rogers Stadium.

Here's what to know and how to get tickets.

When and where

You’ll have to wait a bit for the shows but it'll be worth it.

The two Toronto shows are the only Canadian stop (so far) on the tour, happening July 7th and 8th, 2025.

This will be a chance to see not only Coldplay but also Toronto's newest concert venue, Rogers Stadium. The venue was recently announced and will hold 50,000 fans once it opens.

The venue is located in the Downsview area and will be located at the north end of the former Downsview Airport runway.

Coldplay isn't the only iconic band that has announced a show for Rogers Stadium as Oasis also recently announced 2025 North American tour dates at the venue.

Tickets

Get ready to get your tickets as they go on sale this Friday, October 11th.

According to Ticketmaster, the General Public Sale will begin at 12:00 p.m. with the Artist Presale starting at 9:00 a.m.

Coldplay, we can't wait to see you in Toronto!

Coldplay Toronto shows