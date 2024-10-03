Resellers are posting bonkers prices for Oasis Toronto tickets that aren't even on sale yet

Few were surprised to hear that Oasis is coming to Toronto on their big reunion tour next year, taking the stage at the city's Rogers Stadium, a forthcoming venue with an opening date that fans noticed straight away happened to coincide with the band's summer 2025 concert run.

Following the official confirmation of the August 25 performance just days ago, the duo added a second date on the following night, lining up perfectly with the rumours that had swirled since August about potential Toronto stops.

And, though presale for the North American tour doesn't start until Thursday afternoon, tickets are somehow already popping up on resale websites — for a hefty price tag, too.

Ahead of the 2 p.m. presale drop, sites like Gametime, Vivid Seats and StubHub are advertising tickets for the Toronto shows for between $969 (for section 117) to a staggering $14,000 (for section 102) at the time of writing, all speculative prices invented by resellers who are confident they will get their hands on tickets to fulfill the listings.

Live Nation called this an "unregulated, fraudulent futures market" in talking to the Star today, saying that even though these scalpers don't yet have any product to sell, some desperate devotees will buy — at exorbitant prices, too — just to have some semblance of security of a ticket for an event that is bound to sell out immediately.

From a Live Nation exec: “What’s really going on here is that they’re creating a sort of futures market — an unregulated, fraudulent futures market — by taking advantage of fans." — Richie Assaly (@rdassaly) October 2, 2024

Even if the vendors do obtain tickets during today's ultra-competitive presale or tomorrow's even more ruthless general sale, it is virtually impossible that they will be for the seats posted.

Of course, they don't care about that, given that what they're doing is illegal in Ontario in the first place — and neither do some diehard enthusiasts, apparently, who are happy to pay whatever to see their favourite band, or at least a chance to, assuming these scalpers can make good on what they're promising.

Scalpers are already listing hundreds of Oasis tickets for shows in NY, LA, Chicago, Toronto, and Mexico City at prices as high as $3,000—before they’re even on sale. These “ghost” tickets aren’t guaranteed, leaving fans at risk of cancellations and no access to the show. pic.twitter.com/kmScQeBoCG — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) October 2, 2024

Those who signed up for the presale for Oasis Toronto will already have a code in their inbox to join the frantic rush for tickets when they are released in a few hours. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 4, at 12 noon for the August 24 and 25 concerts, which Cage the Elephant is opening.