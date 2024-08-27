Rumours swirl that Oasis will perform in Toronto for 2025 reunion tour

Britpop legends Oasis are finally reuniting after a decade and a half for a summer 2025 tour that will involve 14 shows in the U.K. and Ireland, but there is a wild rumour swirling that they could play two dates in Toronto after the band's whirlwind comeback tour across the pond.

Canadian broadcaster and music commentator Alan Cross took to social media to share what he described as a "COMPLETELY unsubstantiated and irresponsible rumour" that Oasis will play two dates at Downsview Park on August 24 and 25, 2025.

Cross shared the unconfirmed news, adding, "I will believe it when I see them walk onstage."

Destination-type gig. Over a third of the US population lives within 500 miles of Toronto. And if (IF!) these gigs happen, I'm guessing they will be the only Canadian shows. — Alan Cross (@alancross) August 26, 2024

Oasis released its reunion tour dates on Tuesday after much speculation, and North America was conspicuously absent from the list, though the band states that "plans are underway" to continue the tour in other continents later next year.

However, there is some evidence supporting the rumour in a list of tour dates leaked on social media on Monday. The list aligns with the confirmed tour dates and locations, but with expanded entries showing additional cities after the dates in the U.K. and Ireland.

Toronto represents just one of six North American cities included in this yet-to-be-verified list of tour dates.

Toronto

Chicago

NY

Boston

L.A

Mexico City



Loading🕰 pic.twitter.com/LlXEBSwvvH — G.O.A.T en Sportsbooks (@Eldiamantenegro) August 27, 2024

blogTO has reached out to the Canada Lands Company, which operates events at Downsview Park, seeking comment on the rumoured event dates.

Oasis last performed in Toronto way back on September 7, 2008, in a show on Toronto Island in support of the band's Dig Out Your Soul tour. It was a disastrous show that saw lead guitarist Noel Gallagher attacked on stage by a fan and hospitalized.

That tour would end in August of the following year with the band's sudden breakup and the remaining six tour dates scrapped.

Formed in Manchester in 1991, Oasis exploded onto the music scene with its 1994 album Definitely Maybe, and achieved global superstardom the following year with its sophomore release (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, which spawned hits like "Wonderwall," "Don't Look Back in Anger" and "Champagne Supernova."