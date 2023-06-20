Music
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
taylor swift canada

Taylor Swift leaves Canada out of international tour dates and fans are furious

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
On Tuesday afternoon, Taylor Swift announced dozens of new international dates for her sold-out The Eras Tour in 2024, including stops in Japan, Australia, Singapore, and the U.K. 

However, Canadian Swifties began desperately searching for answers after the country was noticeably absent from the long list of tour dates planned for next year  — once again.  

The sixth headlining concert tour by Swift  — which takes you through all of her "musical eras"  — has been met with unprecedented demand, and even crashed Ticketmaster's website immediately after presale tickets went live on Nov. 15, 2022. 

Although 2.4 million tickets were sold that day, Ticketmaster faced intense public criticism after thousands of frustrated fans were still unable to secure seats for the highly-anticipated tour. 

During the first leg of the tour, Canadian Swifties who were desperate to see the American singer-songwriter live were forced to make road trips out to nearby cities in the U.S., and it looks like fans may have to purchase plane tickets this time around. 

Rumours involving Canadian dates in 2024 continue to circulate online, with many speculating that Swift may finally perform in Toronto as part of a potential extended U.S. tour. 

In the meantime, fans are continuing to flood social media with "Taylor Swift vs. Canada" related jokes. 

International dates begin in Mexico City on Aug. 24, and will commence in Tokyo once again on Feb. 7, 2024. The Eras Tour will wrap up with its final date in London on Aug. 17, 2024.

