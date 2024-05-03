Music
kendrick lamar toronto sun

Toronto newspaper blasted for using very wrong photo in Kendrick Lamar story

A Toronto news publication is being dragged online for using a photo in a social media post that is supposed to depict Kendrick Lamar.

On Wednesday, The Toronto Sun shared a post on X about a story regarding the beef between rappers Drake, Lamar and J. Cole.

While they accurately found photos of Drake and Cole, no one seemed to know who the photo they used for Lamar was actually of.

The original post has since been deleted, but people were quick to share screenshots.

The publication has since replaced the post with a new one that actually depicts Lamar.

To say people are incensed would be an understatement, but some are also having fun at the expense of the Sun.

The man who is actually pictured appears to be TV personality Scott Evans, who has responded to the post.

Someone also tagged Lamar in the tweet, though he has yet to respond.

Toronto Sun did not reply to a request for comment in time for publication.

Lead photo by

@TheTorontoSun/X
