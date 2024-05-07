Music
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
drake shooting

Toronto police investigating shooting near Drake's mansion

Toronto police are currently investigating a shooting that took place near Drake's luxurious mansion in the Bridle Path neighbourhood early Tuesday morning. 

At approximately 2:10 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East. One man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the gunfire. 

Police say the suspect fled in a vehicle, although no descriptions of both the suspect and the vehicle involved were provided. A source confirmed to CBC Toronto that the investigation is centred at the rap star's 50,000-square-foot mega-mansion. 

Toronto police have since taped off the "Family Matters" rapper's home, and the investigation is ongoing. 

The shooting comes amid an escalating rap beef between the Toronto rapper and Kendrick Lamar, who used a satellite view of Drake's Bridle Path mansion covered in U.S. sex offender registry map pins for the cover art of his diss track, "Not Like Us."

No further details have been provided by police. 

A significant update to this story has been posted. Please click here for the latest news on the Drake mansion shooting.

Lead photo by

JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com
