Drake's security guard shot in front of Toronto mansion amid escalating rap beef

Drake's security guard sustained serious injuries in a shooting outside his luxurious Bridle Path mansion early Tuesday morning, Toronto Police have confirmed.

In a media conference on Tuesday morning outside of Drake's residence, Inspector Paul Krawczyk of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force said that police responded to reports of a shooting outside the home at approximately 2 a.m.

One man — who has now been identified as Drake's security guard — sustained serious injuries during the shooting and was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"I know there's a lot of interest in this incident, and I hope you can also appreciate that information is very limited at this time," Krawczyk told reporters.

Police confirmed that the security guard was standing outside the gates in front of the residence when the shooting occurred, but refused to confirm whether or not Drake was at home during the incident. Krawczyk added that the rapper's team is fully cooperating with police.

Despite video footage of the shooting, police say there is no description of the suspects or the vehicle involved at this time.

Krawczyk continued to stress that the high-profile incident is no different than any other Toronto police investigation.

The shooting comes amid a contentious rap beef between Drake and Los Angeles rapper Kendrick Lamar, who recently used a satellite view of Drake's Bridle Path mansion covered in U.S. sex offender registry map pins for the cover art of his diss track, "Not Like Us."

When asked about the rap beef, Krawczyk told reporters that he is "aware" of the situation, but that it is "so early in the investigation" that police do not have a motive at this time.

"I cannot speak to a motive at this time, because it's so early," he said. "But as we get information, we will share it with you."