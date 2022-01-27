Drake's Toronto house makes most Googled list and another Canadian is in the top 20

Drake's opulent and much-written about mansion seems to have captured the attention of music fans around the world.

Since Drake first revealed his dream home in 2016 and it was built in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood, people have watched him play basketball on the indoor court, took virtual tours, made Lego versions of it and even looked at his toilet.

New research shows it is not just Toronto that has a fascination with the Drizzy palace. Drake's Toronto mansion is the most Googled rapper home in the world with more than a million searches annually, according to a report from home insurance company Confused.com.

The Toronto mansion measures 50,000 square feet and boasts an indoor basketball court, marble interior and sprawling courtyard, which also has a pool.

His home was designed by Canadian architect Ferris Rafauli and took years to complete. It was featured in a music video at the beginning of lockdowns in 2020. So perhaps it's not surprising people want to know more about the luxurious mansion.

Drake hasn't kept it secret and didn't mind when Kanye West revealed the address. West's home comes in as the third most searched for hip hop home while Eminem's house is second.

Another Toronto superstar also ranks on the list. The Weeknd has the 11th most searched for hip hop home with about 74,000 searches a year. Unfortunately for Toronto residents, The Weeknd’s palatial $70 million USD mansion is in Bel-Air.