Drake just showed off his new Toronto mansion

Drake's new luxurious Bridle Path mansion took years to build, but construction has been completed for over a month now and the Toronto rapper just gave fans another sneak peak of his home via Instagram.

Drake posted three videos of the mansion on his Instagram story yesterday, showing off a different part of the house than what was revealed in TMZ's video released last month.

In the first video, Drizzy gives fans a peak of his cozy-yet-fancy living room filled with suede grey couches, purple accent pillows and a stunning fireplace.

In the second, viewers get a glimpse of the gorgeous chandelier hanging in the living room as well as the shiny marble countertops and floors. If you watch until the end you'll also get to see the reflection of Champagnepapi himself.

The final video provides a closing view of the living space before briefly moving on to the massive, beautiful kitchen in Drake's new home.

Last month's video of the property revealed that it also has a room that looks exactly like a hotel lobby, a closet bigger than the average Toronto apartment and a full-out basketball court with a massive OVO logo on the floor.

The mansion also boasts a toilet that plays soothing music to relax you while you, ahem, do your business.

Drake first bought the land for his new property back in 2016 for $6.7 million, and he's shared sporadic footage of the construction over the years.

Earlier this past summer, the hip-hop artist submitted a request to the city to be exempt from the bylaw that states no residential fence can exceed two metres in height.

The request, which was granted, was made over safety concerns and is the reason the new home is surrounded by 4.4 metre-high fences.