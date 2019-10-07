This is what Drake's new Toronto mansion looks like

The hype surrounding Drake's Toronto mansion has been ongoing for what seems like forever, but the home is finally finished and we get to see inside.

A video released by TMZ gives viewers a partial tour of the gigantic Bridal Path house, and it's as luxurious as anyone could have imagined.

The video shows a room that looks exactly like a hotel lobby, a closet bigger than the average Toronto apartment and a full-out basketball court with a massive OVO logo on the floor.

The home also boasts a toilet that plays soothing music to relax you while you, ahem, do your business. Not to mention it projects colourful lights and the lid lifts automatically, so even going to the bathroom can be classy.

For safety purposes, Drake's new home is surrounded by higher-than-usual fences and walls.

The rapper had to submit a request to the city earlier this summer to be exempt from the bylaw that states no residential fence can exceed two metres in height.

A representative for Drake said the request was made over safety concerns of people trying to break in, and the North York community council agreed to allow fences of up to 4.4 metres on the property.

Drake first bought the land for his new property back in 2016 for $6.7 million, and he's shared sporadic footage of the construction over the years.

Now it's finally complete and as far as I can tell, the result certainly lives up to the hype.