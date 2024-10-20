Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 18 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
925 Palmerston Ave. Toronto

A tiny Toronto house going for $1.2 million is so hidden you'll miss it

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 18 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Tucked away on a quiet, no-traffic, dead-end Toronto street, 925 Palmerston Ave. is truly a hidden gem.

This Annex home blends quirky charm with modern living and offers a rare opportunity for an affordable-ish home in one of Toronto's most coveted areas.

As soon as you approach the semi-detached home, you're greeted by the whimsical front garden path and a striking pink door.

925 Palmerston Ave. Toronto

The living room. 

Inside, you're welcomed by an open-concept living and dining space.

925 Palmerston Ave. Toronto

A sitting space by the fire. 

The main floor is bright and airy, with tons of natural light and even a cozy gas fireplace.

925 Palmerston Ave. Toronto

The kitchen. 

The kitchen is large enough to be an eat-in kitchen, and right next to it is a mudroom—a dream for anyone looking to keep shoes, boots, and coats out of sight.

925 Palmerston Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

Upstairs, the home boasts two generously sized bedrooms for a 12-foot wide house.

925 Palmerston Ave. Toronto

The bonus back room. 

There's also a bonus back room that could be used as a home office, den, or reading nook.

925 Palmerston Ave. Toronto

The view from the balcony. 

The private balcony off the back offers views of the backyard, and with greenery visible from every window, the owner said that it feels like you're living in a treehouse. 925 Palmerston Ave. Toronto

The second bedroom. 

But what really makes this property special is that it is accessible for first-time buyers, at least by Toronto standards.

925 Palmerston Ave. Toronto

The dining area in the kitchen. 

For context, most homes in this neighbourhood are in the $1.6 million to $4 million range

925 Palmerston Ave. Toronto

The front entrance. 

925 Palmerston Ave. is listed for $1,199,000.

925 Palmerston Ave. Toronto

The bathroom with a clawfoot tub. 

This is probably because of the proximity to the CP rail line, the train tracks are right next to the house.

925 Palmerston Ave. Toronto

The backyard. 

But even though there's a train running so close to the house, this apparently doesn't really do much to deter buyers.

925 Palmerston Ave. Toronto

The front room. 

According to realtor Tori Wright, the last property sold on this very street (920 Palmerston Ave.) went for 36 per cent over asking.

925 Palmerston Ave. Toronto

The bathroom has a separate shower. 

While the market has shifted since 920 Palmerston Ave. was sold, Wright told blogTO that the long-term value of this little dead-end strip on Palmerston Ave. is undeniable.

925 Palmerston Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

She told blogTO that homes in this pocket, especially ones as special as this, don’t come up often, and the price is well positioned compared to what's currently available on the market.

925 Palmerston Ave. Toronto

The mudroom. 

She added that even though 925 Palmerston Ave. is officially listed as a two-bedroom home, the additional den and mudroom make it feel much larger.

925 Palmerston Ave. Toronto

Another view of the kitchen and dining area. 

The basement is unfinished, but that just means there's potential for future expansion, and, with easy access from the back laneway, Wright says it's not a complicated dig-out.

925 Palmerston Ave. Toronto

The parking pad. 

925 Palmerston Ave. also has a parking spot, which a rare find in the Annex, and a peaceful backyard retreat perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

925 Palmerston Ave. Toronto

The back of the house. 

But to truly understand its charm, Wright told blogTO you need to see it in person. 

Photos by

Janssen Liu
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

$1.4 million Toronto condo loses 23 per cent of its value in just two years

A tiny Toronto house going for $1.2 million is so hidden you'll miss it

Toronto's iconic Cube House to be demolished but not completely lost

New skyscrapers could replace downtown Toronto office buildings

One of Toronto's oldest loft conversions is on the market for $900,000

Toronto condo sales nosedive to almost 30-year low and experts are worried

A tiny Toronto home listed as in 'poor repair' is still for sale at over $750,000

Super-skinny Toronto tower proposal keeps winning international design awards