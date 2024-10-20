A tiny Toronto house going for $1.2 million is so hidden you'll miss it

Tucked away on a quiet, no-traffic, dead-end Toronto street, 925 Palmerston Ave. is truly a hidden gem.

This Annex home blends quirky charm with modern living and offers a rare opportunity for an affordable-ish home in one of Toronto's most coveted areas.

As soon as you approach the semi-detached home, you're greeted by the whimsical front garden path and a striking pink door.

Inside, you're welcomed by an open-concept living and dining space.

The main floor is bright and airy, with tons of natural light and even a cozy gas fireplace.

The kitchen is large enough to be an eat-in kitchen, and right next to it is a mudroom—a dream for anyone looking to keep shoes, boots, and coats out of sight.

Upstairs, the home boasts two generously sized bedrooms for a 12-foot wide house.

There's also a bonus back room that could be used as a home office, den, or reading nook.

The private balcony off the back offers views of the backyard, and with greenery visible from every window, the owner said that it feels like you're living in a treehouse.

But what really makes this property special is that it is accessible for first-time buyers, at least by Toronto standards.

For context, most homes in this neighbourhood are in the $1.6 million to $4 million range.

925 Palmerston Ave. is listed for $1,199,000.

This is probably because of the proximity to the CP rail line, the train tracks are right next to the house.

But even though there's a train running so close to the house, this apparently doesn't really do much to deter buyers.

According to realtor Tori Wright, the last property sold on this very street (920 Palmerston Ave.) went for 36 per cent over asking.

While the market has shifted since 920 Palmerston Ave. was sold, Wright told blogTO that the long-term value of this little dead-end strip on Palmerston Ave. is undeniable.

She told blogTO that homes in this pocket, especially ones as special as this, don’t come up often, and the price is well positioned compared to what's currently available on the market.

She added that even though 925 Palmerston Ave. is officially listed as a two-bedroom home, the additional den and mudroom make it feel much larger.

The basement is unfinished, but that just means there's potential for future expansion, and, with easy access from the back laneway, Wright says it's not a complicated dig-out.

925 Palmerston Ave. also has a parking spot, which a rare find in the Annex, and a peaceful backyard retreat perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

But to truly understand its charm, Wright told blogTO you need to see it in person.