Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
7 Waxwing Pl. Toronto

Breathtaking Toronto home selling for $7 million is inspired by a Swiss Army knife

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Nestled in Toronto’s lush ravine system at the end of a private cul-de-sac, this award-winning architectural marvel is a true gem of design and functionality.

Inspired by the precision and versatility of a Swiss Army knife, 7 Waxwing Pl. is a nearly 6,000-square-foot multi-level home that combines striking modern design with unparalleled functionality.

Crafted by Ancerl Studio, the residence was designed and built for a large blended family who clearly wanted an innovative and progressive home. 

7 Waxwing Pl. Toronto

The front entrance.

At first glance, the home presents a solid, sleek front facade that reflects the surrounding greenery, almost causing it to disappear into the background.

The entrance is tucked away behind this minimalist exterior, which immediately introduces you to the home's extraordinary design elements.

7 Waxwing Pl. Toronto

The view from the primary ensuite. 

As you descend from the entrance to the main living areas, the house dramatically opens up, boasting soaring 14-foot ceilings and nearly 70 per cent glazing.

This creates a stunning visual connection to the forested ravine, making it feel as though nature is an extension of your living space.

7 Waxwing Pl. Toronto

Sleek storage in the primary ensuite and electrochromic glass windows provide privacy. 

Central to the home's design is a unique feature lovingly dubbed "the Swiss Army knife." 

7 Waxwing Pl. Toronto

The staircase within the walnut unit at the centre of the home. 

Spanning almost the entire length of the main floor, this sleek, walnut-clad unit does far more than divide spaces—it hides a host of hidden, multi-functional elements, just like the tool it's named after.

7 Waxwing Pl. Toronto

The living room looking out over the backyard. 

What appears to be a streamlined wall is actually a hub of clever design features, from stairs that lead up to the second floor or down to the private office, to bi-fold pocket doors that reveal the living room's TV and shelving.

7 Waxwing Pl. Toronto

A lounge. 

A hidden floor-to-ceiling door even folds away to connect the living and dining areas, creating an open, flowing space.

7 Waxwing Pl. Toronto

The dining room. 

In the dining room, another set of bi-fold doors reveals a bar, perfect for entertaining guests.

7 Waxwing Pl. Toronto

Floor-to-ceiling temperature-controlled wine fridge. 

As you continue into the lounge, the walnut breaks away to showcase a pair of floor-to-ceiling, temperature-controlled wine fridges.

7 Waxwing Pl. Toronto

The kitchen. 

This Swiss Army knife design is carried throughout the home.

7 Waxwing Pl. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

For example, in the upstairs primary suite hidden doors and storage ensure a clean, contemporary look while offering immense functionality.

7 Waxwing Pl. Toronto

The balcony off the primary bedroom. 

The primary suite also, of course, has a spa-like ensuite, and a private balcony with sweeping ravine views.

7 Waxwing Pl. Toronto

Electrochromic glass hallway. 

Each of the three extra bedrooms are upstairs are spacious and have their own ensuites.

7 Waxwing Pl. Toronto

The impressive 40-foot hanger door. 

One of the home's most jaw-dropping features is the massive 40-foot hangar door that folds open, completely blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor living.

The living room, also features a panoramic fireplace that extends into the backyard.

7 Waxwing Pl. Toronto

The backyard pool and view into the living room. 

Speaking of the backyard, there's a two-tier infinity pool cascades into a hot tub as well as multi-tiered outdoor entertaining spaces, complete with a fully integrated kitchen and fire table accented with Corten steel.

7 Waxwing Pl. Toronto

An aerial shot of the backyard. 

And all of this is framed by breathtaking views of the surrounding ravine.

7 Waxwing Pl. Toronto

A bedroom. 

On the lower level, you'll find even more living space, including two additional bedrooms, a movie theatre, an exercise room, and a full-sized kitchen.

7 Waxwing Pl. Toronto

More hidden storage in the kitchen. 

Just like a Swiss Army knife, this house reveals new surprises at every turn and is a testament to what happens when architecture embraces versatility.

7 Waxwing Pl. Toronto

The back of the house at night. 

7 Waxwing Pl. is listed for $6,818,000.

Photos by

Brandon Barre
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Breathtaking Toronto home selling for $7 million is inspired by a Swiss Army knife

Skyscraper to rise 65 floors above legendary Toronto performance venue

$1.4 million Toronto condo loses 23 per cent of its value in just two years

A tiny Toronto house going for $1.2 million is so hidden you'll miss it

Toronto's iconic Cube House to be demolished but not completely lost

New skyscrapers could replace downtown Toronto office buildings

One of Toronto's oldest loft conversions is on the market for $900,000

Toronto condo sales nosedive to almost 30-year low and experts are worried