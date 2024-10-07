Breathtaking Toronto home selling for $7 million is inspired by a Swiss Army knife

Nestled in Toronto’s lush ravine system at the end of a private cul-de-sac, this award-winning architectural marvel is a true gem of design and functionality.

Inspired by the precision and versatility of a Swiss Army knife, 7 Waxwing Pl. is a nearly 6,000-square-foot multi-level home that combines striking modern design with unparalleled functionality.

Crafted by Ancerl Studio, the residence was designed and built for a large blended family who clearly wanted an innovative and progressive home.

At first glance, the home presents a solid, sleek front facade that reflects the surrounding greenery, almost causing it to disappear into the background.

The entrance is tucked away behind this minimalist exterior, which immediately introduces you to the home's extraordinary design elements.

As you descend from the entrance to the main living areas, the house dramatically opens up, boasting soaring 14-foot ceilings and nearly 70 per cent glazing.

This creates a stunning visual connection to the forested ravine, making it feel as though nature is an extension of your living space.

Central to the home's design is a unique feature lovingly dubbed "the Swiss Army knife."

Spanning almost the entire length of the main floor, this sleek, walnut-clad unit does far more than divide spaces—it hides a host of hidden, multi-functional elements, just like the tool it's named after.

What appears to be a streamlined wall is actually a hub of clever design features, from stairs that lead up to the second floor or down to the private office, to bi-fold pocket doors that reveal the living room's TV and shelving.

A hidden floor-to-ceiling door even folds away to connect the living and dining areas, creating an open, flowing space.

In the dining room, another set of bi-fold doors reveals a bar, perfect for entertaining guests.

As you continue into the lounge, the walnut breaks away to showcase a pair of floor-to-ceiling, temperature-controlled wine fridges.

This Swiss Army knife design is carried throughout the home.

For example, in the upstairs primary suite hidden doors and storage ensure a clean, contemporary look while offering immense functionality.

The primary suite also, of course, has a spa-like ensuite, and a private balcony with sweeping ravine views.

Each of the three extra bedrooms are upstairs are spacious and have their own ensuites.

One of the home's most jaw-dropping features is the massive 40-foot hangar door that folds open, completely blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor living.

The living room, also features a panoramic fireplace that extends into the backyard.

Speaking of the backyard, there's a two-tier infinity pool cascades into a hot tub as well as multi-tiered outdoor entertaining spaces, complete with a fully integrated kitchen and fire table accented with Corten steel.

And all of this is framed by breathtaking views of the surrounding ravine.

On the lower level, you'll find even more living space, including two additional bedrooms, a movie theatre, an exercise room, and a full-sized kitchen.

Just like a Swiss Army knife, this house reveals new surprises at every turn and is a testament to what happens when architecture embraces versatility.

7 Waxwing Pl. is listed for $6,818,000.