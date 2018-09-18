This is what Drake's Toronto mansion looks like right now

Slowly but surely, the pieces are coming together for Drake's long-awaited Bridle Path mega-mansion (a place that some of us like to call Casa Yolo, for obvious reasons.)

The Canadian rapper and one-time Degrassi kid has been working on his hometown palace project for years, first buying the land itself for $6.7 million in early 2016.

Since that time, Champagne Papi has been sharing sporadic footage of the build, in bits and pieces, with his fans via Instagram— most recently on Sunday night.

Drake shows progress of his Toronto home via his IG story. pic.twitter.com/p9MGyeNKGb — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) September 17, 2018

Every new image shows a home that's closer to completion, and those posted to the artist's Instagram Stories on September 16 are no exception.

Screenshots by the fan site Word on Road show a sprawling black and white estate with tons of windows, a courtyard and at least two huge garages (or guest houses?) next to the main home.

As expected, the massive house at 21 Park Lane Circle has a basketball court. The nets are already up, according to Drake. Floors are next.

Designer and builder Ferris Rafauli has been equally forthcoming with the project since starting it back in 2016.

On Friday, he too posted a video of workers putting things together inside the mansion with the caption, "Science in motion."

He mentioned @champagnepapi in the caption and also used hashtags such as #superhomes #megastructures and #luxurymansions.

This particular luxury mansion isn't finished yet, but it appears to be getting close.

If the rumours are true, standout features will include at least two saunas, a massage room, hot tubs, a piano room, a screening room, a jersey museum, an awards room, three bars, and an "extravagant indoor pool." Plus, a closet for all those Birkin bags.

We'll all know soon enough, I suppose. Who builds something this opulent not to show it off on Instagram?