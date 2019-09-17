Drake was given an exemption for the high fences around his Toronto mansion

Being a celebrity often means being exempt from rules and sometimes even the law. In this case, Drake is definitely getting special treatment, but perhaps for good reason.

The rapper submitted a request to the city earlier this summer to be exempt from the bylaw that states no residential fence can exceed two metres in height.

Why can't everyone have higher fences? 2 meters does not provide enough privacy. — Gus Totah (@gustotah) September 17, 2019

And yesterday, the North York community council agreed.

Drake will now be allowed to have fences of up to 4.4 metres on his Bridle Path property.

Welcome to #Canada where laws are for common people only. #cdnpoli — [₩] (@WEAGLEMAN) September 17, 2019

According to CP24, a representative for Drake said the request was made over safety concerns.

He said people are attempting to get into the celebrity's property on a “daily and nightly” basis, and it's been freaking Drake out.

His representative argued that the security concerns should be reason enough to grant the permission, but not everyone was on the same page.

A lawyer representing one of Drake's neighbours actually argued against the exemption, calling the 4.4 metre rear wall on Drake's property an “eyesore” that could be “observed from almost every single room” of the neighbour's home.

Still, the exemption was granted.

And we can all sleep a little better at night knowing Drake is safe and sound in his mansion.