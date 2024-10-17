Tiny Toronto house with a spiral staircase is for sale at only $700,000

If you've been scouring Toronto for a home that comes with downtown convenience and cozy charm but without the need to wait for an elevator, this South Riverdale "bungaloft" might just be the perfect house for you.

Now, it's important not to judge a book by its cover with a home like 17 Blackburn St.

From the outside, this very basic beige bungalow doesn't look like much; however, if you can look beyond its exterior, the home's inside packs quite a punch.

17 Blackburn St. is a small one-bedroom, one-bathroom semi-detached bungalow that defies expectations.

As realtor Candace Kaszas told blogTO: "It is so funky! If I were 30 years younger I would buy it!"

The moment you step inside, you're greeted by soaring 20-foot ceilings that make the space feel anything but small.

The open-concept design floods the main floor with natural light, giving it an airy, loft-like vibe.

Speaking of lofts, a custom-built Steptoe spiral staircase leads to the bedroom, which is big enough for a king-size bed. However, if you want a bedside table, you might want to downsize to a queen.

While the bedroom definitely wasn't always on a separate floor nestled under the roof, adding the bedroom loft area was a creative solution to giving the home more living space without the need for costly additions to the existing structure.

The dining and living area are quite spacious for a home this size.

The clever Murphy bed built into the media unit adds versatility when guests drop by or you need extra room.

The kitchen is cute with subway tile backsplash and butcher block counters. It also has a decent amount of storage.

There's only one bathroom but it has a large soaker tub and off the bathroom there's a laundry room with built-in storage.

Oddly, there's no basement but the backyard has a shed that could be used for extra storage.

And unlike many condos, this tiny house does have a great backyard complete with a gazebo.

But the best part is that 17 Blackburn St is listed for only $679,000.

So honestly at a price point like that, who needs to settle for shared walls and elevator waits? This very small-but-mighty home has everything you need!

The big potential deal breaker is it doesn't have parking, but that might be a sacrifice worth making when semi-detached homes in this area typically sell for $1.3 million.