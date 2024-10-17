Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
17 Blackburn St. Toronto

Tiny Toronto house with a spiral staircase is for sale at only $700,000

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

If you've been scouring Toronto for a home that comes with downtown convenience and cozy charm but without the need to wait for an elevator, this South Riverdale "bungaloft" might just be the perfect house for you.

Now, it's important not to judge a book by its cover with a home like 17 Blackburn St. 

From the outside, this very basic beige bungalow doesn't look like much; however, if you can look beyond its exterior, the home's inside packs quite a punch.

17 Blackburn St. Toronto

The entrance and dining room. 

17 Blackburn St. is a small one-bedroom, one-bathroom semi-detached bungalow that defies expectations.

17 Blackburn St. Toronto

Thanks to the lofted ceiling the dining room feels airy. 

As realtor Candace Kaszas told blogTO: "It is so funky! If I were 30 years younger I would buy it!"  

17 Blackburn St. Toronto

The main floor living space. 

The moment you step inside, you're greeted by soaring 20-foot ceilings that make the space feel anything but small.

17 Blackburn St. Toronto

Exposed duct work adds to the loft-like vibe. 

The open-concept design floods the main floor with natural light, giving it an airy, loft-like vibe.

17 Blackburn St. Toronto

The bedroom. 

Speaking of lofts, a custom-built Steptoe spiral staircase leads to the bedroom, which is big enough for a king-size bed. However, if you want a bedside table, you might want to downsize to a queen.

17 Blackburn St. Toronto

The spiral staircase. 

While the bedroom definitely wasn't always on a separate floor nestled under the roof, adding the bedroom loft area was a creative solution to giving the home more living space without the need for costly additions to the existing structure.

17 Blackburn St. Toronto

The dining room. 

The dining and living area are quite spacious for a home this size. 

17 Blackburn St. Toronto

The hidden Murphy bed. 

The clever Murphy bed built into the media unit adds versatility when guests drop by or you need extra room.

17 Blackburn St. Toronto

The kitchen. 

The kitchen is cute with subway tile backsplash and butcher block counters. It also has a decent amount of storage.

17 Blackburn St. Toronto

The bathroom. 

There's only one bathroom but it has a large soaker tub and off the bathroom there's a laundry room with built-in storage. 

17 Blackburn St. Toronto

The laundry room. 

Oddly, there's no basement but the backyard has a shed that could be used for extra storage. 

17 Blackburn St. Toronto

The gazebo in the backyard. 

And unlike many condos, this tiny house does have a great backyard complete with a gazebo. 

17 Blackburn St. Toronto

A little outdoor dining area. 

But the best part is that 17 Blackburn St is listed for only $679,000

17 Blackburn St. Toronto

The linving room. 

So honestly at a price point like that, who needs to settle for shared walls and elevator waits? This very small-but-mighty home has everything you need!

17 Blackburn St. Toronto

The back of the house. 

The big potential deal breaker is it doesn't have parking, but that might be a sacrifice worth making when semi-detached homes in this area typically sell for $1.3 million

Photos by

Leading Image
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Tiny Toronto house with a spiral staircase is for sale at only $700,000

Toronto could make it much harder for landlords to kick out tenants in 2025

Stunning $24 million Toronto mansion boasts outrageously fancy underground garage

Breathtaking Toronto home selling for $7 million is inspired by a Swiss Army knife

Skyscraper to rise 65 floors above legendary Toronto performance venue

$1.4 million Toronto condo loses 23 per cent of its value in just two years

A tiny Toronto house going for $1.2 million is so hidden you'll miss it

Toronto's iconic Cube House to be demolished but not completely lost