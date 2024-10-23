Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 15 hours ago
80 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

Stunning $24 million Toronto mansion boasts outrageously fancy underground garage

There are a lot of things $24 million can buy, like an award-winning winery in Tuscany or Cristiano Ronaldo's car collection.

It can also buy 80 Chestnut Park Rd., a jaw-dropping custom-built house tucked away on one of Rosedale's most prestigious streets.

The four-bedroom, eight-bathroom house is listed for exactly $24,000,000. 80 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

The foyer. 

The home, which was designed by Joe Brennan and Ann Johnston, has it all—and then some.

80 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

The living room with custom Venetian plaster walls. 

Spanning over 10,000 square feet across four levels, this house is more like an estate than a home.

80 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

The dining room. 

You'll notice that no detail has been spared from the moment you set foot inside.

80 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

The open-concept kitchen and family room. 

From the custom millwork to the imported limestone floors and pillars, and hand-picked marble countertops, they really went all-in on the design.

80 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

The family room. 

Each room looks like it should be on the pages of a magazine, with tall ceilings, tons of natural light and a cohesive design palette that only a professional can accomplish. 

80 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

The breakfast nook that opens to the backyard. 

And the best news is, nothing is excluded when you buy the house. 

80 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

The bedrooms are lush with big windows, walk-in closets and ensuite bathrooms. 

80 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

In particular, the primary bedroom might as well be its own hotel room, with its double closets and spa-like ensuite. 

80 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

The kitchen. 

The kitchen is stunning with custom everything and two of every top-of-the-line appliance. 

80 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

A study. 

But beyond being pretty to look at, 80 Chestnut Park Rd. is also equipped with the latest tech — something many of its historic home neighbours don't have.

80 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

The garage. 

For example, there's an underground garage with a car elevator that can park up to four cars, a state-of-the-art smart system, and top-tier mechanical systems and appliances.

80 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

Part of the wine cellar. 

But perhaps one of the most impressive thing about this home is the custom wine cellar by Rosehill Wine Cellars that holds up to 850 bottles. It's almost like you brought the Tuscan winery to you! 

80 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

The cocktail bar. 

There's also a custom bar to mix cocktails because, of course, there is. 

80 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

An aerial shot of the backyard. 

The outdoor space is, as the listing says, a "picture-perfect oasis."

80 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

The Betz Pools in-ground pool. 

There's a pool, a custom gas fireplace, and an entertaining area, all landscaped to perfection by Ron Holbrook.

80 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

One of the walk-in wardrobes in the primary suite. 

But as impressive as the home is, is it worth $24 million? 

80 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

Another bedroom with a balcony. 

Houses in this area typically sell anywhere between $1.5 million and $15 million, so it would be one of the more expensive homes in neighbourhood, if not the most expensive home. 

80 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

The spa room also houses the infrared sauna. 

And as most people in real estate know, you don't ever really want the most expensive house on the block. 

80 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

The back of the house. 

Then again, this is Toronto, and this is Rosedale, so there's a good chance it won't be the most expensive home for long. 

Photos by

Birdhouse Media
