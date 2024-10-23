Stunning $24 million Toronto mansion boasts outrageously fancy underground garage

There are a lot of things $24 million can buy, like an award-winning winery in Tuscany or Cristiano Ronaldo's car collection.

It can also buy 80 Chestnut Park Rd., a jaw-dropping custom-built house tucked away on one of Rosedale's most prestigious streets.

The four-bedroom, eight-bathroom house is listed for exactly $24,000,000.

The home, which was designed by Joe Brennan and Ann Johnston, has it all—and then some.

Spanning over 10,000 square feet across four levels, this house is more like an estate than a home.

You'll notice that no detail has been spared from the moment you set foot inside.

From the custom millwork to the imported limestone floors and pillars, and hand-picked marble countertops, they really went all-in on the design.

Each room looks like it should be on the pages of a magazine, with tall ceilings, tons of natural light and a cohesive design palette that only a professional can accomplish.

And the best news is, nothing is excluded when you buy the house.

The bedrooms are lush with big windows, walk-in closets and ensuite bathrooms.

In particular, the primary bedroom might as well be its own hotel room, with its double closets and spa-like ensuite.

The kitchen is stunning with custom everything and two of every top-of-the-line appliance.

But beyond being pretty to look at, 80 Chestnut Park Rd. is also equipped with the latest tech — something many of its historic home neighbours don't have.

For example, there's an underground garage with a car elevator that can park up to four cars, a state-of-the-art smart system, and top-tier mechanical systems and appliances.

But perhaps one of the most impressive thing about this home is the custom wine cellar by Rosehill Wine Cellars that holds up to 850 bottles. It's almost like you brought the Tuscan winery to you!

There's also a custom bar to mix cocktails because, of course, there is.

The outdoor space is, as the listing says, a "picture-perfect oasis."

There's a pool, a custom gas fireplace, and an entertaining area, all landscaped to perfection by Ron Holbrook.

But as impressive as the home is, is it worth $24 million?

Houses in this area typically sell anywhere between $1.5 million and $15 million, so it would be one of the more expensive homes in neighbourhood, if not the most expensive home.

And as most people in real estate know, you don't ever really want the most expensive house on the block.

Then again, this is Toronto, and this is Rosedale, so there's a good chance it won't be the most expensive home for long.