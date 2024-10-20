Toronto's iconic Cube House to be demolished but not completely lost

The fate of Toronto's iconic Cube House seems sealed, but a new company that has taken the helm of the forthcoming redevelopment is considering paying homage to the soon-to-be-demolished structure in a fun and creative way.

The eccentric structure at 1 Sumach Street was built in 1996 with an unconventional design by architect Ben Kutner and his partner Jeff Brown, inspired by Dutch architect Piet Blom's similar works in Rotterdam and Helmond.

While beloved by many architecture enthusiasts, the building was first threatened when a proposal for the site planned for the current structure to be torn down and replaced with a new (and unique in its own right) 35-storey tower.

Block Developments acquired the site from previous developer Markee in 2023, and the company shared more details about the future of the Cube House in a press release on Thursday.

Block states that it has "been working closely with engineers and inspectors to explore ways to safely preserve the Cube House," amid campaigns to save the heritage-listed landmark, but failed to find a solution that retained the beloved building.

However, the Cube House is set to live on in an unexpected way, as Block announced that it had partnered up with local artist Benjamin Von Wong to reimagine the structure following its impending demolition.

"After exploring multiple paths for the Cube House's future, it became clear that it could not be safely preserved. Instead, we have chosen to continue its legacy through this collaboration with Benjamin," says Joseph Reichmann, Chief Development Officer of Block Developments, adding, "We look forward to seeing where his creative process takes us."

Von Wong is best known for his works that transform recycled and reclaimed materials into sculptural art, including his well-received "E-Waste Generator," currently running as part of Arcadia Earth's Toronto Exhibit.

Von Wong's work on the upcoming 1 Sumach project will see materials from the Cube House repurposed into a sculptural artwork intended to extend the structure's legacy well past its demise.

"I've always tried to create art that triggers a sense of shock, awe and wonder," says Von Wong.

"The Cube house does all three, and I'm excited to have the opportunity to repurpose and reimagine what a future metamorphosis could look like in this creative partnership with Block Development that respects both the community and its legacy."

"The cube house was originally envisioned as an urban community - but as that chapter closes and a new one opens up, I'm excited to see how we can honour that legacy as we design an installation that explores new ways we relate to ourselves, each other and the world around us."

Joseph Reichmann stated that the team is "excited to partner with Benjamin to reimagine the Cube House in a way that honours its architectural significance while embracing the future of the site."

The new project planned to replace the Cube House is expected to bring a mix of market-rate rentals, condos, and affordable housing to the site.

According to Block, "Plans for the overall development site are still under development," and the developer is working with the City "to present a vision that will bring much-needed housing and community amenities to the neighbourhood. The developer is also exploring the possibility of including a grocery store, as well as various housing options."