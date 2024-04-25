Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
44 Foxley Street Toronto

This $5 million magazine-featured Toronto home has the weirdest roof

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

After looking at homes your entire life, you think you know what a roof should look like. 

You've got gable roofs, flat roofs, gambrel roofs, and every now and again a hip roof or a shed roof.  

But 44 Foxley St. says screw the conventional, and went something totally different – a curved zinc roof. 44 Foxley Street Toronto

A closer look at the zinc roof that is fire resistant, insect-proof and long-lasting.

The home was designed by the award-winning JA Architecture studio and Houyan Homes. The roof shape nods to the architecture of the Middle East, the ancestral home of the house's architects. 44 Foxley Street Toronto

The back of the house also has an arched roof. 

JA Architecture studio is known for pushing the boundaries for design, and with 44 Foxley St., they've done it again with a dazzling facade that is all curves. 

44 Foxley Street Toronto

The zigzag staircase. 

As Cailey Heaps writes in her listing: "This remarkable property transcends the ordinary, embodying avant-garde design and architectural brilliance."44 Foxley Street Toronto

A view from the laneway house. 

Its unique features have even garnered some attention from design magazines like Dwell magazine.

44 Foxley Street Toronto

The living space in the laneway house. 

The interior of the home is as captivating as the exterior, with clean minimalist spaces, tons of natural light, and, of course, curves and arches in all the right places. 

44 Foxley Street Toronto

The Scavolini kitchen with integrated appliances. 

The main floor is open concept, with the dining room flowing into the sleek all-black kitchen.

44 Foxley Street Toronto

The all-black kitchen. 

The kitchen then leads to the living room.

44 Foxley Street Toronto

The living room with a cute little skylight above the couch for extra light. 

The living room has that indoor-outdoor feel thanks to the floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that open to the backyard. 

44 Foxley Street Toronto

A bedroom. 

The main house has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. 

44 Foxley Street Toronto

A bedroom with a large floor-to-ceiling window. 

The bedrooms are spacious and bright. 

44 Foxley Street Toronto

The arched window in the primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is in the arched part of the house, offering stunning views and just a really cool space to retreat. 

44 Foxley Street Toronto

The view from the primary bathroom. 

But this house is more than a house, according to Heaps. 

44 Foxley Street Toronto

The primary bathroom with curved tile details. 

As she writes on her website: "Beyond its visual allure, 44 Foxley Street could potentially catalyze change in Toronto’s housing landscape."

44 Foxley Street Toronto

The apartment in the laneway house. 

"With its innovative architectural design and the possibility of three self-contained units, this property could play a role in addressing the city’s housing challenges."

44 Foxley Street Toronto

The view of the laneway house from the main house backyard. 

44 Foxley St., in addition to the main house, has a drop-dead gorgeous laneway house that continues the curvy style of the main house.

44 Foxley Street Toronto

The workspace in the laneway house. 

It has a workspace, garage and an apartment on the upper level. 

44 Foxley Street Toronto

The basement suite. 

Further, the basement of the main house also has the potential to become a studio apartment. 

44 Foxley Street Toronto

The primary bedroom with a built-in wardrobe. 

So this home is really like three homes in one. Plus, the location can't be beat. 

44 Foxley Street Toronto

The dining room with a wine fridge. 

Right in the heart of Trinity Bellwoods, you're just steps from all the bars, coffee shops, and restaurants Ossington St. has to offer. 

44 Foxley Street Toronto

The back of the laneway house. 

44 Foxley St. is listed for $4,795,000, down from last year's listing price of $5,495,000.

Photos by

Heaps Estrin Team
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $5 million magazine-featured Toronto home has the weirdest roof

Dozens of GTA condos put on hold amid tanking market

Two matching megacomplexes to totally transform Toronto neighbourhood

This Toronto home is a '90s decor trip but a steal at only $600K

Toronto landlord slammed for trying to rent out half of their own bed

Hardly anyone is building or buying condos in Toronto anymore as market flops

Most Ontario residents need to work a second job to afford a home in 2024

Ontario home sold at $500k loss after 5 failed attempts to sell