This $5 million magazine-featured Toronto home has the weirdest roof

After looking at homes your entire life, you think you know what a roof should look like.

You've got gable roofs, flat roofs, gambrel roofs, and every now and again a hip roof or a shed roof.

But 44 Foxley St. says screw the conventional, and went something totally different – a curved zinc roof.

The home was designed by the award-winning JA Architecture studio and Houyan Homes. The roof shape nods to the architecture of the Middle East, the ancestral home of the house's architects.

JA Architecture studio is known for pushing the boundaries for design, and with 44 Foxley St., they've done it again with a dazzling facade that is all curves.

As Cailey Heaps writes in her listing: "This remarkable property transcends the ordinary, embodying avant-garde design and architectural brilliance."

Its unique features have even garnered some attention from design magazines like Dwell magazine.

The interior of the home is as captivating as the exterior, with clean minimalist spaces, tons of natural light, and, of course, curves and arches in all the right places.

The main floor is open concept, with the dining room flowing into the sleek all-black kitchen.

The kitchen then leads to the living room.

The living room has that indoor-outdoor feel thanks to the floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that open to the backyard.

The main house has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The bedrooms are spacious and bright.

The primary bedroom is in the arched part of the house, offering stunning views and just a really cool space to retreat.

But this house is more than a house, according to Heaps.

As she writes on her website: "Beyond its visual allure, 44 Foxley Street could potentially catalyze change in Toronto’s housing landscape."

"With its innovative architectural design and the possibility of three self-contained units, this property could play a role in addressing the city’s housing challenges."

44 Foxley St., in addition to the main house, has a drop-dead gorgeous laneway house that continues the curvy style of the main house.

It has a workspace, garage and an apartment on the upper level.

Further, the basement of the main house also has the potential to become a studio apartment.

So this home is really like three homes in one. Plus, the location can't be beat.

Right in the heart of Trinity Bellwoods, you're just steps from all the bars, coffee shops, and restaurants Ossington St. has to offer.

44 Foxley St. is listed for $4,795,000, down from last year's listing price of $5,495,000.