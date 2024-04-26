This $10 million Toronto home is perched on a cliff

There's something so romantic about a grand house on a cliff.

Probably because of all those Jane Austen-type movies where there's an English manor overlooking the sea.

Toronto doesn't have a sea or really any cliffs unless you count the Scarbrough Bluffs, and yet 69 Bayview Rdge. is still giving those romantic cliffside vibes despite being in the middle of the city and only on a hill.

But you gotta work with what you got, and this house has got a lot to work with.

Tucked away on a quiet street, 69 Bayview Rdge. is sitting on a whopping 1.5-acre estate.



This Tudor-style home offers five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and has that old-world European charm throughout.

It is a bit dated and definitely needs some updating, but has some beautiful core elements to work with.

"The stately Tudor-style home feels like a nostalgic throwback to a bygone era replete with salons, hunting parties and high tea. It will have you feeling as though you have stepped straight into the pages of a Jane Austen novel," said listing agent Cailey Heaps.

It has high ceilings, big windows, and hardwood floors.

There are well-sized principal rooms and a cute kitchen with a breakfast area.

The dining and living rooms overlook the backyard and Rosedale golf course, which, if you don't think about how it's a golf course, you can kinda imagine it's an extension of your own private estate.

There's a family room on the second floor and a finished lower-level recreation room.

However, 69 Bayview Rdge. isn't really being sold for the house itself.

According to Heaps, this is the only plot of land in the Bridle Path community with clear views and the ability to build on over an acre of land.

"I think it’s fair to say that the property is unlike anything else in Toronto and offers what is, hands down, the most spectacular view in the city," she told blogTO.

With plenty of trees and a direct view over the golf course, this house feels like you're in the country, not 30 minutes from downtown.

69 Bayview Rdge. is listed for $10,995,000.