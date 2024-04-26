Real Estate
69 Bayview Ridge Toronto

This $10 million Toronto home is perched on a cliff

There's something so romantic about a grand house on a cliff. 

Probably because of all those Jane Austen-type movies where there's an English manor overlooking the sea.

Toronto doesn't have a sea or really any cliffs unless you count the Scarbrough Bluffs, and yet 69 Bayview Rdge. is still giving those romantic cliffside vibes despite being in the middle of the city and only on a hill. 

69 Bayview Ridge Toronto

The front of the home with a large circular driveway. 

But you gotta work with what you got, and this house has got a lot to work with. 

69 Bayview Ridge Toronto

The back of the house with the large yard. 

Tucked away on a quiet street, 69 Bayview Rdge. is sitting on a whopping 1.5-acre estate.
69 Bayview Ridge Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

This Tudor-style home offers five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and has that old-world European charm throughout. 

69 Bayview Ridge Toronto

The foyer. 

It is a bit dated and definitely needs some updating, but has some beautiful core elements to work with. 

69 Bayview Ridge Toronto

The dining room. 

"The stately Tudor-style home feels like a nostalgic throwback to a bygone era replete with salons, hunting parties and high tea. It will have you feeling as though you have stepped straight into the pages of a Jane Austen novel," said listing agent Cailey Heaps. 

69 Bayview Ridge Toronto

The living room. 

It has high ceilings, big windows, and hardwood floors. 

69 Bayview Ridge Toronto

The kitchen. 

There are well-sized principal rooms and a cute kitchen with a breakfast area.

69 Bayview Ridge Toronto

A sunroom. 

The dining and living rooms overlook the backyard and Rosedale golf course, which, if you don't think about how it's a golf course, you can kinda imagine it's an extension of your own private estate. 

69 Bayview Ridge Toronto

The family room. 

There's a family room on the second floor and a finished lower-level recreation room.

69 Bayview Ridge Toronto

The stairs and a bathroom. 

However, 69 Bayview Rdge. isn't really being sold for the house itself. 

69 Bayview Ridge Toronto

An aerial view of the property. 

According to Heaps, this is the only plot of land in the Bridle Path community with clear views and the ability to build on over an acre of land. 

69 Bayview Ridge Toronto

The view over the golf course. 

"I think it’s fair to say that the property is unlike anything else in Toronto and offers what is, hands down, the most spectacular view in the city," she told blogTO. 

69 Bayview Ridge Toronto

Rosedale Golf Course and the midtown Toronto skyline are in the background. 

With plenty of trees and a direct view over the golf course, this house feels like you're in the country, not 30 minutes from downtown. 

69 Bayview Ridge Toronto

The mature trees give the property a park-like feel. 

69 Bayview Rdge. is listed for $10,995,000.

