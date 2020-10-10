City
Derek Flack
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Scarborough Bluffs

This is what the Scarborough Bluffs looked like in Toronto over 100 years ago

City
Derek Flack
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

People have been going to the Scarborough Bluffs for a brief reprieve from urban life for over two centuries.

Often described as a geological wonder, the Bluffs were formed by an accumulation of sediment over 12,000 years ago, one which later contributed to the formation of the peninsula that would become the Toronto Islands.

Scarborough BluffsDespite their long history, the Bluffs began to erode at a rapid pace (in geological terms) when cottages and homes were built in the area in the mid 20th century.

This problem reached its peak in the 1970s before the city stepped in and implemented a number of measures to halt the erosion.

Scarborough BluffsWhile the efforts have been largely successful, it's not difficult to spot the subtle differences between the Bluffs of these photos from the early 20th century and the ones we can visit today.

Scarborough BluffsThey were more rugged a century ago, and there's fewer trees (many of which were planted as part of anti-erosion measures). In fact, in certain photos from the 1910s, the Bluffs look almost otherworldly.

Scarborough BluffsYou can also notice another difference in these photos from the Bluffs of today: there's so few people.

Scarborough BluffsSure, you can still pay a quiet visit to the Bluffs in the off-season or during a weekday, but on weekends in the summer, this is one of Toronto's most popular beach destinations.

Scarborough BluffsAnd why not? This is surely one of the most beautiful places in Toronto.

Photos by

Toronto Archives

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The Lower Don River Trail is a scenic nature escape in the heart of the city

This is what the Scarborough Bluffs looked like in Toronto over 100 years ago

Toronto street renamed after beloved local musician and barber

This is what Toronto looks like from Niagara Falls

What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday 2020 in Toronto

Toronto says this Thanksgiving will be memorable but one you'll want to forget

TTC passenger caught on video violently throwing elderly man off bus

Toronto residents warned to stay home and limit travel to reduce spread of COVID-19