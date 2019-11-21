Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
the weeknd new house

This is what The Weeknd's new $25 million house looks like

The Weeknd has a new house.

The Toronto hip-hop artist is apparently planning on spending more than just his weekends in Los Angeles, as he'll be living in a new bachelor pad penthouse he just bought in the city's Beverly Hills neighbourhood for a cool $25-million USD.

the weeknd new house

The spacious great room has a one-of-a-kind 70s-style velvet sectional couch and custom backlit shelving units. Photo via Beverly West.

The unit, one of only 35 in exclusive condo building Beverly West, offers 8,215 square feet of space across four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-bath powder rooms on the 18th floor.

the weeknd new house

The 70s vibes continue on the other end of the great room with low leather couches, hand-knotted rugs and more shelves. Photo via Beverly West.

It has luxury details and finishes, from the flooring to the plumbing fixtures, and some pretty stunning views of the city through floor-to-ceiling windows throughout. There are even balconies on all four sides of the residence.

the weeknd new house

The bedroom is well-appointed, airy and bright, but nothing too special. Photo via Beverly West.

The designer-furnished space is certainly dreamy and opulent, but maybe not quite $25-million dreamy and opulent — other stars have bought stunning, gigantic standalone mansions in the area for as much.

the weeknd new house

The views from the dining room are decent, but it's a little bland. Photo via Beverly West.

Even with its Miele appliances, walk-in wardrobes and flooring imported from Italy, the Starboy singer's new place certainly doesn't compare to houses of fellow Canadian superstars Drake or Celine Dion, or even to some houses in his home city that have gone for far less money.

the weeknd new house

The gym space features a giant flat screen TV, but overall is pretty sparse. Photo via Beverly West.

But hey, who are we to judge?

