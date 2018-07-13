Sold! Opulent Toronto mansion goes for $13 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
120 inglewood drive toronto

So this place, otherwise known as Glendoveer, has been on and off the market since 2015 when it was first listed for $16 million. Clearly, that was insane so they finally dropped to just the only slightly less ridiculous $12 million price tag.120 inglewood drive torontoRumour has it this place was owned by old Hollywood royalty Gina Lollobrigida and it definitely is decorated that way.

120 inglewood drive torontoThe extravagant home sits on 1.24 acres of land overlooking a ravine and boasts nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

120 inglewood drive torontoThe house is all drama with the marble fireplaces, carved mantels, elaborate crown mouldings and stunning original limestone ceiling medallions.

120 inglewood drive torontoThe Great Room boasts 18.5-foot ceilings, original carved limestone fireplace, and bow window with three tiers leaded glass pane casement windows.

120 inglewood drive toronto Stately ionic columns define the entrance to study.

120 inglewood drive torontoThere are four bedrooms, with four en suites on the second level.

120 inglewood drive torontoThe master ensuite walks-out to a balcony overlooking the grounds.

120 inglewood drive toronto There’s an elevator to third-storey self-contained guest suite, which has a living room, dining room, three bedrooms, three baths, and a kitchen with laundry.

120 inglewood drive toronto If that wasn’t enough, there’s a lower level wine cellar to die for, a home theatre with wet bar, a gym, a games room, a craft room and two bedrooms with en suites. No pool though…

120 inglewood drive toronto The Essentials
  • Address: 120 Inglewood Dr.
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 7+2
  • Bathrooms: 13
  • Size: 155.29 x 246.67 feet
  • Realtor: Harvey Kalles Real Estate
  • Hit the market at: $12,980,000
  • Sold for: $12,880,000
120 inglewood drive toronto Why it sold for what it did?

Uh, it’s a mansion, fit for the Queen, on more than an acre of land. But also, as the old saying goes: charge what the market can bear. And it turns out that’s $12.88 million.

120 inglewood drive torontoWas it worth it?

When you consider the location, the land and the extravagance of the house it seems worth it. That being said, it’s still outrageous.  

120 inglewood drive toronto

Lead photo by

Luxury Real Estate

