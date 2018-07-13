Sold! Opulent Toronto mansion goes for $13 million

So this place, otherwise known as Glendoveer, has been on and off the market since 2015 when it was first listed for $16 million. Clearly, that was insane so they finally dropped to just the only slightly less ridiculous $12 million price tag. Rumour has it this place was owned by old Hollywood royalty Gina Lollobrigida and it definitely is decorated that way.

The extravagant home sits on 1.24 acres of land overlooking a ravine and boasts nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

The house is all drama with the marble fireplaces, carved mantels, elaborate crown mouldings and stunning original limestone ceiling medallions.

The Great Room boasts 18.5-foot ceilings, original carved limestone fireplace, and bow window with three tiers leaded glass pane casement windows.

Stately ionic columns define the entrance to study.

There are four bedrooms, with four en suites on the second level.

The master ensuite walks-out to a balcony overlooking the grounds.

There’s an elevator to third-storey self-contained guest suite, which has a living room, dining room, three bedrooms, three baths, and a kitchen with laundry.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s a lower level wine cellar to die for, a home theatre with wet bar, a gym, a games room, a craft room and two bedrooms with en suites. No pool though…

The Essentials

Address: 120 Inglewood Dr.

Type: House

Bedrooms: 7+2

Bathrooms: 13

Size: 155.29 x 246.67 feet

Realtor: Harvey Kalles Real Estate

Hit the market at: $12,980,000

Sold for: $12,880,000

Why it sold for what it did?

Uh, it’s a mansion, fit for the Queen, on more than an acre of land. But also, as the old saying goes: charge what the market can bear. And it turns out that’s $12.88 million.

Was it worth it?

When you consider the location, the land and the extravagance of the house it seems worth it. That being said, it’s still outrageous.