Toronto building to double in size as part of transformation to boutique hotel

A small five-storey building near Toronto's Shuter and Jarvis intersection will be almost doubled in size as part of a transformation into a new boutique hotel.

An existing residential and commercial building at 45 Mutual Street will soon gain a four-storey addition that will extend its slender stature vertically, and increase the building's floor area to support a new boutique accommodation that will be known as Hotel Beebop.

The project from developer Castl and architects/interior designers onespace unlimited say the expansion will add 48 units to the existing structure across almost 18,600 square feet of new space.

The height increase, while roughly doubling the building's stature, is actually surprisingly light on the storeys compared to its surroundings. A 32-storey tower was completed just next door to the north in 2024, and even after the expansion of 45 Mutual, the new boutique hotel will be eclipsed by its neighbour.

Fusioncorp Developments announced on Friday that it has been awarded a construction management contract valued at $8 million to convert and expand the current structure.

"We are intrigued by this project," said Nick Ainis, the co-founder & CEO of Fusioncorp.

Ainis acknowledges that "this conversion poses some challenges, including construction access in such a busy area," but says his firm is "looking forward to getting underway."

Construction is anticipated to begin later this year, with the hotel's completion set for Spring 2026.

Unfortunately, this change comes at the expense of businesses displaced from the current building, including a nail salon that will be forced to move locations.