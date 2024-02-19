Trendy nail salon will be forced to move locations to make way for new hotel in Toronto

Nails Nineteenth is a new gel nail art salon where you can request 3D sushi on your nails, but it's surrounded by redevelopment— and the clock is ticking on their lease.

"The dream was to have something on a main street, like on Queen Street or Yonge Street," says Zianne Small, the 26-year-old Black "entrepreneurial enthusiast" —she started her first business at 16— who founded Nails Nineteenth.

"I dreamt of a Black-owned nail salon," says Small. "I wanted to have one situated downtown where young girls can see that."

In February 2022, she signed the lease for a studio space at 45 Mutual Street, where the salon is located. There are three other nail technicians now employed at Nails Nineteenth– Yulia, Razzy, and Derrie. Their team has grown steadily.

Part of that stems from the rising popularity of gel nail art. From Latin singer/songwriter Camilla Cabello's chrome design to actor Megan Fox's jelly set, we've all got hearts in our eyes.

"It's becoming a culture at this point. It's like a tiny little canvas," says Small. "We want to be seen as the place where you can get any design. You won't be turned down or told no."

Nails Nineteenth delivers on that promise. For Small's birthday in November, Razzy created a nail set with 3D orchids on a black base as a gift to her boss. But the salon also does other 3D designs as well as chrome or airbrush artwork.

Nails not your thing? You can also get your teeth iced out by Toronto's local tooth fairy, Uncut Jemz.

Small says all kinds of people use their salon's services, but Nails Nineteenth has really got their claws in Toronto's creative scene.

Some of their regular clientele include photographers, writers, creative directors, musical and visual artists. As spaces for Toronto's artists disappear, Small says Nails Nineteenth has become a kind of "a creative hub for connecting."

But redevelopers have big plans for the small strip of Mutual Street where the salon is situated, and Small can't pretend to be unbothered.

"They finally removed this huge scaffolding that was completely blocking our front door. They'll still leave like slabs of marble and there will be trucks just completely blocking our entrance."

Nails Nineteenth is nestled in a small, family-owned building. Small says the owners had plans to renovate the building and turn it into a boutique hotel, as well as add a few stories to it. Just as Nails Nineteenth was putting ten toes down, they may have to get to stepping.

"The landlord has notified me that around October 2024 is when they’ll begin the renovations," says Small. "So my time will be up at that point."

With only eight months left to find a new spot at a good price and a good location, Small definitely has her eyes peeled. For some, a looming expiry date like that would be daunting. But Small has faith in the future.

"I believe that things will fall into place the way they're supposed to. After what we've built, it would really be terrifying to see it all go to waste."