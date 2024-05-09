Fashion & Style
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
pedicure toronto

Toronto salon launches unique discount for permission to sell your feet pics online

A Toronto salon is taking the concept of "no free feet pics" to heart by selling the photos they take of customers' pedicures online — and offering guests a discount in return, if they accept.

Fix NailBar's "foot your bill" campaign is definitely getting the Junction spot a ton of attention in recent weeks, with owners writing in an Instagram post in late April, "If you haven't thought about selling feet pics in this economy… you're lying lol!"

While the tone is tongue-in-cheek, the deal is no joke: clients will indeed receive 20 per cent off pedicure services if they let the salon post photos of the results of the service on feetfinder.com, a popular fetish website reserved for foot content.

The new promotion applies to regular polish pedicures, gel polish pedicures and naked pedicures this summer, which regularly range from $45 to $60 at the Dundas and Keele salon.

All come with a foot soak, callus removal and exfoliation, cuticle care and foot massage, plus polish options (and design for an extra fee) if applicable.

Fix owners tell blogTO that they've received a lot of inquiries since posting about the deal, saying they've been keeping track of the public's responses and "some people think it's a great idea but of course, we would get the negative feedback also."

"There's room for everyone to do this," they say of potentially selling this type of content, especially with the current cost of living in the city being what it is. "Even other businesses."

Those who opt in can get in on the gag and dip their toes (literally) in the foot pics trend risk-free if they've ever considered it. Also, they can be sure that their trotters will be looking pristine at the end — they need to appeal to top buyers, after all!

Lead photo by

Google Street View | Bojan656/Shutterstock
