Toronto shop owner pleads 'be kind' after customer sends angry email

A Toronto shop owner is reminding people to "be kind," after a disgruntled customer sent an angry email.

Miss Pippa's has been a constant favourite around the Brockton Village area for nearly five years, supplying the neighbourhood with their unique constellation of offerings.

The combination bar, bottle shop, cafe, floral shop and boutique might not be as universally beloved as one would believe, though, as the shop's owner recently shared a plea to "be kind" on Instagram, after receiving email from an angry customer.

According to the post, the shop wasn't open at 9 a.m. as usual when the customer turned up to purchase flowers that they "needed," and the customer apparently then proceeded to write an angry email calling the shop "terrible."

"Please remember small business owners have dogs or children that can get sick," the post reads, "or they get sick or they have to look after a friend or family member."

"Please be kind, we [sic] all doing our best," the post concludes simply — and I'd have to agree.

Barring extenuating circumstances, such as whatever led Miss Pippa's' owners to be unable to open the day the angry guest stopped by, the shop is open 6 days a week, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Miss Pippa's is located at 1158 College Street.