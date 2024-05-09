Toronto store permanently closing after 2 decades

A store in Toronto that's been around for two decades is permanently closing this month.

Since 2004, Cabbagetown Labour of Love has been a neighbourhood go-to for artisan goods and knick-knacks — vending a curated collection of everything from handmade jewellery to cocktail syrups.

Aside from their retail offerings, the space has also served as a space for community events, workshops and pop-ups during its lifetime, cementing itself as a self-described "creative hub for cultural exchange."

While the shop's legacy will live on in the hearts of its many frequenters, its reign on Carlton Street is coming to a close, as shop owner Regina has published a heartfelt goodbye to the shop's Instagram account.

"What a joyous journey it has been being a part of this community, and your lives, over the last two decades," Regina writes in the caption of the post.

"The shop was my stage where I got to play the role of curator, storyteller, friend, babysitter and amateur psychologist, uncovering insights to help you find the perfect gifts."

There are still a few days left to say goodbye to the shop and pick up some of Regina's curated goodies, though, as the shop will remain open until the end of May.

There is also a farewell party being held at Labour of Love on May 16, complete with small bites and refreshments to send the shop off the only way it deserves: in style.

Labour of Love is located at 223 Carleton Street.