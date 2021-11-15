Music
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
drake related

Drake is offering virtual tours of his Toronto mansion to sell you stuff

Music
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

You can now step inside a virtual representation of Drake's lavish Bridle Path mansion, but be warned; you might get sucked down a costly online shopping rabbit hole and end up with way too much Drizzy gear.

Marking the 10th anniversary of Drake's sophomore album Take Care, the just-launched virtual interactive experience at drakerelated.com is a pretty cool marketing exercise that uses Drake's mansion as a springboard to get your dollars.

As you could probably guess from the name, this site is a one-stop shop for everything Drake-related, housing a wide range of tunes and apparel, packaged as a tour of the multi-platinum recording artist's 50,000 square foot mega-home.

The virtual tour/shopping experience starts with an exterior of the opulent mansion, of course taking extra care to show off some expensive cars.

From here, links lead to a studio, a bedroom, and a lounge. Also shown is a "garage" link, though this appears to still be in the "coming soon" stage. One can only imagine what over-the-top, auto-related products are planned to be shown off here.

Stepping inside Drake's home studio, you can find links to collections from the October's Very Own clothing line, El Chico Studios, and golf brand NOCTA.

Of course, as the studio, it only makes sense you can also find Drake's smash hit albums like Certified Lover Boy and Take Care, as well as links to labels OVO Sound and Sound 42.

drake related

Clicking the objects strewn about the studio takes shoppers to links of Drake-related merchandise. Image via drakerelated.com.

The lounge features some duplicate offerings, but also additional less-recent Drake albums like So Far Gone, along with OVO-branded magnets.

drake related

The studio offers a mix of apparel and tunes. Image via drakerelated.com.

With the lights on, Drake's bedroom appears to only offer links connecting shoppers to Better World Fragrance House and El Chico Studios. But hit the light switch, and the room transforms to a candle-lit scene with new links for the WET brand as well as another link to Certified Lover Boy.

drake related

The bedroom offers just a few products until you hit the light switch. Image via drakerelated.com.

There has been little in the way of promotion for this fun little shopping experience, unlike past Drake-involved announcements.

The recent tragedy at Astroworld in Houston is likely the cause for the lower profile rollout, with Drake's social media feeds deafeningly silent in the days since acknowledging the disaster on Instagram.

Photos by

drakerelated.com

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Drake is offering virtual tours of his Toronto mansion to sell you stuff

Toronto music label is throwing a block party this month

Drake reportedly dropped $1 million at a strip club following the Astroworld tragedy

Fans upset after high profile concert cancelled in Toronto and nobody knows why

Drake breaks silence on Astroworld tragedy by posting statement to Instagram

Kanye just posted a video saying he wants to end his beef with Drake

Toronto's iconic Phoenix Concert Theatre could be replaced by a huge new tower

Drake is being sued alongside Travis Scott after 8 die in crowd rush at Astroworld Festival