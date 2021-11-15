Drake is offering virtual tours of his Toronto mansion to sell you stuff

You can now step inside a virtual representation of Drake's lavish Bridle Path mansion, but be warned; you might get sucked down a costly online shopping rabbit hole and end up with way too much Drizzy gear.

Marking the 10th anniversary of Drake's sophomore album Take Care, the just-launched virtual interactive experience at drakerelated.com is a pretty cool marketing exercise that uses Drake's mansion as a springboard to get your dollars.

As you could probably guess from the name, this site is a one-stop shop for everything Drake-related, housing a wide range of tunes and apparel, packaged as a tour of the multi-platinum recording artist's 50,000 square foot mega-home.

The virtual tour/shopping experience starts with an exterior of the opulent mansion, of course taking extra care to show off some expensive cars.

From here, links lead to a studio, a bedroom, and a lounge. Also shown is a "garage" link, though this appears to still be in the "coming soon" stage. One can only imagine what over-the-top, auto-related products are planned to be shown off here.

Stepping inside Drake's home studio, you can find links to collections from the October's Very Own clothing line, El Chico Studios, and golf brand NOCTA.

Of course, as the studio, it only makes sense you can also find Drake's smash hit albums like Certified Lover Boy and Take Care, as well as links to labels OVO Sound and Sound 42.

The lounge features some duplicate offerings, but also additional less-recent Drake albums like So Far Gone, along with OVO-branded magnets.

With the lights on, Drake's bedroom appears to only offer links connecting shoppers to Better World Fragrance House and El Chico Studios. But hit the light switch, and the room transforms to a candle-lit scene with new links for the WET brand as well as another link to Certified Lover Boy.

There has been little in the way of promotion for this fun little shopping experience, unlike past Drake-involved announcements.

The recent tragedy at Astroworld in Houston is likely the cause for the lower profile rollout, with Drake's social media feeds deafeningly silent in the days since acknowledging the disaster on Instagram.