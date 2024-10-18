Rufus Du Sol announce Toronto concert date

Rufus Du Sol is bringing their Inhale / Exhale World Tour to North America next year and Toronto is the only Canadian city to make the list.

The trio, known for their emotive live performances and visual production, have travelled the world performing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the UK as part of their global tour.

Now the group will unite fans once again in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil and Canada starting in March 2025.

"The energy and passion we get from our fans in North and South America is incredible," said the trio.

"We've spent the past seven years living out here among you and being part of the music-loving community here; being able to play our music to crowds like this all over the Americas is something we'll never take for granted. See you soon."

Special guests like Glass Beams, Neil Frances, Overmono, and Sofia Kourtesis will join the tour on certain dates.

Rufus Du Sol will be in Toronto on July 29 and will take over the Budweiser Stage.

Tickets for Rufus Du Sol

Tickets will be available starting Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. for the artist presale. General onsale will begin on Oct. 24 at 10 a.m.