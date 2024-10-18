Win tickets and epic prize pack to see Pitbull in Toronto

Prepare to feel some International Love, because Pitbull, Mr. Worldwide himself, is setting his sights on Toronto.

Bringing down the house at The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto for one night only on Nov. 2, the legendary rapper is bringing a taste of Miami to Toronto with his Party After Dark Tour.

You might just get the chance to be a VIP to the party, because blogTO is teaming up with Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto to give away the ultimate concert-going experience, valued at $995.

Check out all the contest details here.