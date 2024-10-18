Music
Phoebe Knight
Posted 18 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
pitbull toronto

Win tickets and epic prize pack to see Pitbull in Toronto

Music
Phoebe Knight
Posted 18 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Prepare to feel some International Love, because Pitbull, Mr. Worldwide himself, is setting his sights on Toronto.

Bringing down the house at The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto for one night only on Nov. 2, the legendary rapper is bringing a taste of Miami to Toronto with his Party After Dark Tour.

You might just get the chance to be a VIP to the party, because blogTO is teaming up with Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto to give away the ultimate concert-going experience, valued at $995.

Check out all the contest details here.

Lead photo by

Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Rufus Du Sol announce Toronto concert date

Win tickets and epic prize pack to see Pitbull in Toronto

Rogers Centre in Toronto gets $8 million upgrade for Taylor Swift concerts

Here are all the times Taylor Swift came to Toronto on a concert tour

Drake and his dad make surprise appearance at Toronto bar

Coldplay is coming to Toronto for two concerts at the brand new Rogers Stadium

New live music venue opening near Toronto with a concert from a local rock legend

Up-and-coming U.K. musician says she's not afraid of Toronto fans anymore