Music
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto taylor swift

Ticketmaster tells Taylor Swift fans they're on the waitlist for Toronto tickets

Music
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Ticketmaster told Taylor Swift fans in Toronto they're on the waitlist for a chance to buy tickets for one of her six concerts happening next November at the Rogers Centre.

People who had signed up as a verified fan for a chance to buy tickets for a Taylor Swift The Eras Tour concert in Toronto had been eagerly anticipating a 7 p.m. email on Tuesday night from Ticketmaster with what they were expecting to be a code to buy tickets to one of the shows.

Instead, fans were informed they were "on the waitlist" for their "selected show" because "there won't be enough tickets for everyone who registered" as a verified fan.

Ticketmaster wrote that only "a limited number of registered Verified Fans received a unique access code" to buy tickets and all others were waitlisted.

So what does it mean if you're on the waitlist?

According to Ticketmaster, all fans who are waitlisted will not be able to join the Taylor Swift The Era Tour Verified Fan onsale when the tickets become available at 11 a.m. on Wednesday August 9.

Waitlisted fans will receive a text with a unique access code and a link to join the Verified Fan Onsale only if they are selected to move off the waitlist, according to an email sent by Ticketmaster.

If social media is any indication, Taylor Swift fans are furious. 

Many fans had apparently created numerous Ticketmaster accounts using emails of their parents, siblings and other relatives to increase their odds to get a unique access code to buy tickets to one of the Toronto shows.

Some are blaming Americans for getting many of the access codes and denying access to loyal fans who live in the Toronto area.

Others are pointing the finger at Ticketmaster for creating such a messed up ticketing system in the first place.

One fan was hoping it might be all a glitch and that Ticketmaster mistakenly waitlisted all the verified fans.

Those waitlisted and still hoping to get a chance to buy Taylor Swift tickets in Toronto now seemingly have two options: pay exhorbitant prices for resale tickets in the secondary market or, if they're an Avion Rewards member, hope for better luck when emails are sent by the bank to verified fans on August 15.

Lead photo by

Taylor Swift
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Ticketmaster tells Taylor Swift fans they're on the waitlist for Toronto tickets

A Toronto mom brought her four-year-old son to VELD over the weekend

How to buy Taylor Swift tickets for Toronto concerts

Taylor Swift fans are trying to scare Americans away from buying tickets to Toronto shows

People are selling Taylor Swift Toronto tickets for outrageous prices days before official sale

Brampton Dad tears up at news of Taylor Swift Toronto dates for special reason

Taylor Swift is finally bringing her Eras Tour to Toronto

There's a free live music festival coming to Toronto this month