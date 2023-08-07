How to buy Taylor Swift tickets for Toronto concerts

Taylor Swift tickets for her Toronto concerts are expected to be in extremely high demand when they go on sale via Ticketmaster on Wednesday August 9.

Here's what you need to know about buying Taylor Swift tickets in Toronto.

When do Taylor Swift tickets go on sale?

Regular and VIP tickets both go on sale August 9 at 11 a.m. to those who have pre-registered as verified fans via Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster will be sending verified fans an email on Tuesday, August 8 with next steps for how to purchase tickets.

Can I still become a verified fan?

Registration for verified fans for the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour in Toronto has closed unless you are a member of the RBC Avion Rewards program.

If you are not an Avion Rewards member and did not register in-time your only option will be to purchase resale tickets in the secondary market.

Resale tickets are expected to fetch prices ranging from $800 to $10,000 or more based on what similar tickets have been sold for in other cities.

How do I buy tickets through RBC?

RBC is an official sponsor of Taylor Swift's concerts in Toronto and has an allocation of tickets that will be exclusively available to members of the bank's Avion Rewards program.

If you're an Avion Rewards member you can register for the opportunity to buy tickets until August 8, 2023. Register via Ticketmaster.

Selected members will then be contacted by Ticketmaster on or before August 15 for an opportunity to buy a maximum of 4 tickets.

Tickets for RBC Avion Rewards members go on sale August 16 at 11 a.m.

If I am a verified fan will I be able to buy tickets?

Just because you have pre-registered as a verified fan does not mean you are guaranteed to be able to buy tickets to any of Taylor Swift's concerts in Toronto. Demand is expected to exceed the supply of tickets and many fans are likely to be disappointed.

What concert dates can I purchase tickets for?

When you registered as a verified fan you were prompted by Ticketmaster to select two of the concert dates. The concert dates you had the options to select from were Nov. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23 in 2024 and all shows will take place at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Demand is expected to be high for all concert dates but some might have less demand than others. Typically the inaugural show (Nov. 14) would be the one with the highest ticket demand.

How much will tickets cost?

Ticket prices will likely be revealed on August 8. Fans should expect to pay up to $500 or more based on prices in other cities of the tour. For context, ticket prices in Detroit started at $72 USD so don't be shocked if prices start at $100 or more.