Music
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
drake mansion

Police respond to second incident at Drake's Toronto mansion in two days

Music
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Just one day after Drake's security guard was shot outside the superstar's Toronto home, another incident has allegedly taken place on the property.

Reports began swirling Wednesday afternoon, when a number of Toronto Police Service squad cars were spotted outside the Bridle Path mansion for the second time in as many days.

Global News anchor Tracy Tong wrote on X around 3 p.m. that she had been informed by an unnamed source that "a man reportedly broke in and said he was 'here to see Drake'" before he was taken down by the rapper's security personnel, who then called 9-1-1.

Tong added in subsequent posts that she followed up with the force, who confirmed some of their officers were indeed on the scene at 21 Park Lane Circle, and that someone had tried to gain access to the property.

"The person has been apprehended under the Mental Health Act," she shared at 3:20 p.m., adding that she'd been told the individual had only "tried" to get in via Drake's large front gates before engaging in a confrontation with his security guards.

This version of events has also been confirmed by various news outlets.

The fact that virtually the entire world knows where Drake's primary home is located in the city's wealthy Bridle Path enclave — and also what it looks like inside and out — may be proving problematic for the celeb amid his ongoing and much-talked about beef with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar.

The spat has reached new heights over the last few days, with multiple diss tracks and developments making it hard for even dedicated fans to keep up.

Lead photo by

Homes of the Rich
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Police respond to second incident at Drake's Toronto mansion in two days

Ticketmaster crashes for Canadians during Live Nation $25 concert sale

Drake's security guard shot in front of Toronto mansion amid escalating rap beef

Toronto police investigating shooting near Drake's mansion

Here are all the Toronto mentions and strays so far in the Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud

Toronto newspaper blasted for using very wrong photo in Kendrick Lamar story

Toronto Chinese restaurant showered with 5-star reviews after Kendrick Lamar mention

There's a new musical about how everyone hates Loblaws