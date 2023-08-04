Taylor Swift fans are trying to scare Americans away from buying tickets to Toronto shows

Taylor Swift sent shock waves across the country earlier this week when she announced that she would be extending her Eras Tour to add six shows at the Rogers Centre in Toronto next November.

Naturally, the news sent Swifties everywhere into a frenzy of securing themselves a ticket at all costs.

But even with six nights at a stadium with over 40,000 seats, some fans are resorting to more extreme tactics to ensure they can book their spot at one of the shows.

The primary concern? That our neighbours to the south will grab the tickets. So Toronto Swifities are taking to the internet in numbers to try and convince America that coming to Toronto in November is just not worth it.

If your not Canadian stay tf away from The Eras Tour in Toronto. This is Toronto in November BTW. pic.twitter.com/avWtT3Wj2F — ash 🥢💜 (11.17.23) (@TaynikaDreams) August 3, 2023

The tactic that seems to be working best has been to capitalize on the warped perception that non-Candians have about what Canadian weather is actually like.

this is toronto in November it is very dangerous and unsafe do not come!! pic.twitter.com/BVpbryG8w9 — jo🫶🏼 Eras Toronto 🙏🏼 (@AugustIsRed) August 3, 2023

If people around the world already believe that Toronto turns into the North Pole as soon as the calendar hits November, how much harm can it really do to reinforce those beliefs a little bit?

Honestly there is no appeal to be in Toronto at the end of November. It’s going to be cold and snowy and Rogers Centre has no roof. Honestly not worth it. pic.twitter.com/xwukH2VLxA — TaylorSquared 🕯🕰 (@TaylorSquaredTS) August 3, 2023

While some a few are using some vaguely believable evidence, others are getting a little more whimsical with it.

DO NOT TRAVEL TO CANADA FOR THE ERAS TOUR ‼️🚨 it’s very cold and scary especially in november. you will get eaten by polar bears and you’ll have to ride on a moose to the stadium because we don’t have cars yet — avi TAYRONTO🕯️ (@hauntedintro) August 3, 2023

As ridiculous as some of these posts are, perhaps the craziest part about all of this is that it actually might be working — or, at least, instilling some fear in potential visitors.

"toronto weather november" is already one of the top results in google pic.twitter.com/9Qr69RkroP — rhys MAYBE ERAS TOUR??? (@petrodragonic) August 3, 2023

"Toronto weather November" has been appearing as a recommended search topic on Google, and the phrase saw a notable spike in searches on August 3, according to data from Google Trends.

For the record, the weather in Toronto in November sees average highs of nine degrees and average lows of two degrees.

Still, it hasn't stopped local Swifties from giving it their best shot, but considering the immense demand for these tickets, it's going to take a lot more than weather to stop Americans from coming north for Taylor.