ticketmaster canada

Ticketmaster crashes for Canadians during Live Nation $25 concert sale

Music
Isabelle Docto
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Canadians trying to take advantage of the Live Nation Concert Week deal are struggling with technical issues on Ticketmaster.

The entertainment company is celebrating the 10th year of its annual Concert Week, which is when fans in Canada and the U.S. can buy $25 tickets to their fave concert or comedy show.

This year, Canadian concertgoers could cop cheap tickets to over 5,000 Live Nation shows taking place all year long.

However, many customers were met with Ticketmaster crashing Wednesday morning as they tried to secure their seats.

"Of course [Ticketmaster] crashes when running this Live Nation Concert Week deal," reads one post on X.

Many were triggered, having experienced these problems for past concerts.

"It's amazing how, after so many debacles, [Ticketmaster] still can't get their sh*t together. In the queue, my turn to buy tickets and… PAGE NOT FOUND. To the back of the line with you! F***ing joke," added another frustrated customer.

We chose a random artist eligible for the Live Nation $25 concert sale to check if Ticketmaster would load.

We received this message, too:

ticketmaster canada

Many Canadians trying to purchase tickets through the site were met with a "page not found" error message.

According to Downdetector, a site that monitors online outages, as of 10:15 a.m., there have been over 660 reports about Ticketmaster.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster have yet to reply to a request for comment on the reported crashes.

Ticketmaster Fan Support has replied to one person on X, saying it is "working quickly to resolve" the issue.

In the meantime, fans are coping the only way they know how — through memes.

Lead photo by

Mr. Tempter/Shutterstock | Ticketmaster
