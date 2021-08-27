Music
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
drake clb

Fans baffled as Drake drops Certified Lover Boy release date via SportsCenter

Music
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Drake fans are absolutely freaking this morning after waking up to the best news imaginable: a long-awaited release date for the star's forthcoming album, Certified Lover Boy.

Even better than finally getting a confirmed date to look forward to is how soon the record drops (next week), and also how the news was delivered (through an apparent "hack" of SportsCenter's morning show).

In the middle of the intro to the ESPN broadcast early Friday, low-res footage began cutting in and out between college football and MLB baseball clips, showing a hooded figure with a bandana over their face and bearing a cardboard sign that simply read  "CLB SEPTEMBER 3."

The record was initially slated for a January 2021 debut, though that was delayed by, among other things, Drake's knee injury.

The singer also confirmed last week that he'd battled a bout of COVID-19 sometime in the last 17 months — something that, along with a new love interest to devote his time to, doesn't likely make recording an album any easier.

While people are over the moon about new music from the 6ix god so soon on the horizon, many have also noticed the hilarious coincidence that CLB will be coming out on the same day as Kanye West's likewise highly-anticipated DONDA.

The two have been causing quite the stir lately as their alleged beef escalated to Kanye publicly revealing Drizzy's Bridle Path address — which people in Toronto, at least, were already well aware of — and Drake, in turn, laughing the incident off last week.

Given this latest CLB announcement, Rick Ross's admission that the quarrel is not at all personal and just for show makes total sense now.

Lead photo by

@champagnepapi

