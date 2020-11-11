Drake is recovering from what appears to be a knee injury

This year has certainly been tough on everyone, and that even includes Drake, who is recovering from what appears to be a knee injury.

The hip hop star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some photos of his at-home recovery featuring one of his loveable pet pooches. A wheelchair can also be seen in one of the photos.

"Hold my head high with two dry eyes," he captioned the post.

The photos come just over a week after reports suggested that Drake had to have surgery on his knee, prompted by Instagram Stories he posted of his right knee in a brace.

"I actually want to use this post to send love and motivation to anybody that 2020 let loose on...start writing the best bounce back story NOW," he wrote alongside the photo.

While the Laugh Now Cry Later singer never confirmed what, exactly, his injury entailed, many jumped on social media to offer their well wishes.

"Stay strong bro I recovered from the torn Achilles surgery last year. Time flies. Praying for a speedy and successful recovery," Grayson Butcher wrote in the comments section.

"Sending positive vibes," another person wrote.

Of course, others used the occasion to poke a little bit of fun at Drake.

I heard drake out for the season with a knee injury — Jalin (@JalinJeffery) November 4, 2020

"Drake got a knee injury. Aw man, I hope it's not career threatening, we need him to win the championship next season," someone tweeted.

drake wants everybody to know he got a knee injury, boy acting like he in the league 🤣🤣🤣 — cam dancy (@CamDancy) November 6, 2020

Just last month, Drake dropped a sneak peak of his new album, Certified Lover Boy along with the release date, January 2021, in honour of his 34th birthday.

To celebrate his birthday, Champagne Papi threw a lavish soiree at Nobu in L.A. which made waves due to the unusual menu.

Either way, here's to a speedy recovery for one of our favourite Toronto celebs.