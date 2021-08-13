Iced-out OVO chain proves Drake is almost definitely dating Amari Bailey's mom

We've got some hot Drake goss this afternoon courtesy of a teenager's Instagram feed...

Relax. It's a boy teen. And he's pretty much Drizzy's future stepson at this point, if you believe all the hype surrounding Toronto's most-successful musical export and his new (apparent) love interest, Johanna "Leia" Edelberg.

For those who might not yet be aware, Drake is rumoured to be dating the mother of American high school basketball phenomenon Amari Bailey.

Drake spotted on private date with Amari Bailey's mom at Dodger Stadium https://t.co/mzeu9qhZHr #Drake — blogTO (@blogTO) July 9, 2021

The bombshell model and entrepreneur was first spotted courtside with Drizzy and Michael B. Jordan at Sierra Canyon, where her 17-year-old son plays ball with the son of Drake's close friend, LeBron James.

Lei, 40, then famously accompanied Drake to a private dinner date on the third base line at Dodger Stadium and was outed shortly afterwards by TMZ as Drake's official girlfriend — a status neither party has confirmed.

TMZ said in July that the duo had been dating for months and that Drake was also mentoring young Amari, who's already a UCLA commit and top (as in number one) recruiting prospect.

Drake on step daddy duties with Amari Bailey on July 4th. pic.twitter.com/7bbtv4gZ94 — Pegasus (@pegasuspect) August 5, 2021

Well how's this for confirmation?: Young Amari is rocking a new very expensive-looking chain and pendant that appear to be from The Boy himself, as evidenced by a series of Instagram posts published on Thursday.

One of the posts, a video, was posted to Bailey's IG stories yesterday and shows the pendant in question: A number 10 (his number) covered in sparkly jewels (maybe diamonds?) accompanied by an OVO owl.

Yes, Drake has been working with prodigious young talent to advance his career, but most people don't even have access to buy a chain like that from OVO, let alone afford one. What better way to prove that he's serious about his relationship with Edelberg than buy icing her son out with his own logo?

That's how fans are reading into it, anyway.

Roomies its looks like Drake gifted basketball player Amari Bailey with a custom 10 chain 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UxdPlECRhl — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) August 13, 2021

"Drake bought Amari Bailey a chain. That's dope. My mom's boyfriends just drank my juice and played my video games," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Hey kid," Drake says placing the gift around the neck of his girlfriend's son, eyes all bright and glassy and welling up with tears, "thanks for letting me beat." https://t.co/NKdR0enRAt — Flyra Glass (@BackhandBandit) August 13, 2021

"I hope Amari Bailey gets Drake a Father's Day gift next year," quipped another.

Drake cops Amari Bailey (the son of the woman he’s dating) a new chain. pic.twitter.com/COLVFc2RwC — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) August 13, 2021

The posts have also sparked a new round of light-hearted teasing for Bailey.

Amari Bailey when he sees Drake exist his mom room pic.twitter.com/dPVfg2x7UF — IG|@memez_supplier🛸 (@Memez_supplier) August 13, 2021

Bailey hasn't confirmed that he got the piece from Drake (hey, it's possible he purchased it for himself. His dad did play in the NFL.) He did, however, Tag the rapper when sharing a photo of himself gleefully showing off the iced-out pendant on Thursday.

Drake gifted basketball player Amari Bailey with a custom 10 chain 🔥



In July, Drake made headlines after he was spotted having dinner with Amari’s mom Johanna Leia in a empty stadium pic.twitter.com/bf67vWVgmI — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 13, 2021

The teen seems to be thrilled with his new wardrobe piece either way, posting not only IG Stories but a series of seven photos wearing the piece, surrounded by an impressive sneaker collection.

Not to read too much into things, but it looks like the music world's most eligible bachelor might be off the market for good, or at least a while... maybe until Certified Lover Boy finally drops.

A breakup would be great publicity for Drake's long-awaited, oft-delayed forthcoming album.